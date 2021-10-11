Wyoming Cowboys looking to turn the page after long night at Air Force

LARAMIE – The start of Mountain West play turned out to be a nightmare for Craig Bohl.

Wyoming’s head coach didn’t get a lot of shuteye after the Cowboys were shut out in the second half of last Saturday’s loss to Air Force at Falcon Stadium.

“I went home and I slept like a baby,” Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “I woke up and I cried every 15 minutes.”

There were a list of things to be upset about, including the four three-and-outs on offense to start the game, the defense not being ready for the Falcons’ passing game in the second half, as well as losing the turnover and time of possession battles.

The film study also made Bohl feel better because it revealed areas the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1) can build upon entering a critical game against Fresno State this Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS2).

“There was some good things that we did. It sparked me, it sparked my staff,” Bohl said. “We’ve taken a critical look, saying: Where are we at? We’re 4-1 five games into the season. We know what kind of team we have and what kind of things we need to do to tweak it.”