Wyoming Cowboys looking to turn the page after long night at Air Force

LARAMIE – The start of Mountain West play turned out to be a nightmare for Craig Bohl.
Wyoming’s head coach didn’t get a lot of shuteye after the Cowboys were shut out in the second half of last Saturday’s loss to Air Force at Falcon Stadium.
“I went home and I slept like a baby,” Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “I woke up and I cried every 15 minutes.”
There were a list of things to be upset about, including the four three-and-outs on offense to start the game, the defense not being ready for the Falcons’ passing game in the second half, as well as losing the turnover and time of possession battles.
The film study also made Bohl feel better because it revealed areas the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1) can build upon entering a critical game against Fresno State this Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS2).
“There was some good things that we did. It sparked me, it sparked my staff,” Bohl said. “We’ve taken a critical look, saying: Where are we at? We’re 4-1 five games into the season. We know what kind of team we have and what kind of things we need to do to tweak it.”
UW will be looking for a faster start and stronger finish on both sides of the ball after falling into a 14-0 hole, rallying to tie the score before the intermission and getting blanked 10-0 in the second half at the Academy.
Sean Chambers, whose record as the starting quarterback is now 13-4, will have to get back on track after finishing 11-for-28 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown.
“He started out, some of his reads were not the best, some of his balls that he threw were a little bit inaccurate,” Bohl said. “We’ve got to shake off the cob webs there. He does have a really good throwing motion, he is confident. …
“We’ve got to get Sean calmed down a little bit better. He knows it.”
Chambers was sacked four times and lost two fumbles, but Bohl noted that his receivers were 0-for-3 in catching “50-50” balls that were being contested.
That included a deep shot down the seam to Isaiah Noyer on the first drive of the third quarter when the Cowboys had a chance to take the lead.
The drive stalled when Chambers was stuffed for a 4-yard loss on a naked bootleg, and UW ended up punting from the Air Force 36-yard line instead of attempting a long field goal.
Then trailing by 10 points and facing fourth-and-10 at the Air Force 25 with the clock winding down, Bohl decided to keep the offense on the field instead of attempting a 43-yard field goal to make it a one-score game.
Bohl wanted to make it clear Monday the decisions were strictly strategic and that he has full confidence in John Hoyland’s reliable right leg.
The Cowboys wanted to pin the Falcons deep in the first instance to minimize Troy Calhoun’s opportunities to keep the Air Force offense on the field for fourth-down conversions.
And in the closing moments, Bohl just felt better about going for a touchdown.
“I have a great deal of confidence in John. I don’t think anyone has questioned his ability,” Bohl said of Hoyland, who has made 17 of his 19 field-goal attempts over the past two seasons. “I think some people have questioned some of my decisions as far as when to go for a field goal, when to do such and such.”
Bohl also lamented that UW was only able to recover one fumble when the Falcons put the ball on the ground five times.
The Cowboys, who were tied with the Falcons at 13th nationally in turnover margin entering the game, will try to create some big plays defensively against Fresno State.
The Bulldogs are 7th in total yards (519.8 per game) and 13th in scoring (39.0 points per game) but minus-1.2 in turnover ratio (121st).
“I know we have good character and I know they’re going to turn the page,” Bohl said of his players. “So that’s what we do. But my assessment of sleeping like a baby was about right. I mean, it was a hard night.”
