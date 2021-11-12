Wyoming Cowboys lose 23-13 to Boise State Broncos

BOISE, Idaho – The Cowboys are feeling blue again.

Wyoming committed eight untimely penalties and one costly turnover during a 23-13 loss to Boise State on Friday night in front of a crowd of 35,454 at Albertsons Stadium.

A week after the Pokes ended a four-game losing streak by getting the Bronze Boot back, the Broncos gave them the boot by cashing in the game’s only turnover – an interception thrown by Levi Williams – for the game-changing touchdown.

"We knew we were going to need to play well and clean to have an opportunity to win," head coach Craig Bohl said after UW fell to 0-8 all-time against Boise State on the blue turf. "We were not able to do that."

The Cowboys (5-5, 1-5 Mountain West) were trailing by six points and driving in the fourth quarter for a potential go-ahead touchdown when a holding call forced a passing situation.

Williams’ errant pass bounced off tight end Treyton Welch’s outstretched hands and into the arms of Demitri Washington, who returned the interception 37 yards down to the UW 13-yard line.

Andrew Van Buren scored on a 12-yard run moments later to give the Broncos a 20-7 lead with 7:39 remaining.

"It’s tough battling yourselves there," Williams said of the miscues. "I didn’t play up to my standard tonight. Obviously trying to make a play and turned the ball over. I think it’s on me. If anyone wants to point fingers, you can point them at me because this loss is on me."

Following three consecutive incompletions by Williams on the ensuing drive, Ralph Fawaz trotted out for his seventh punt of the game.

The Broncos (6-4, 4-2) marched down the field and tacked on a 29-yard field goal by Jonah Dalmas to make the score 23-7 with 59 seconds left.

Boise State ended its three-game home losing streak and remains in contention for the Mountain Division.

Williams threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor with 4 seconds left. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

"I feel like we had a few drives that were like that where we really started rolling and then just kind of shot ourselves in the foot there," Williams said after finishing 11-for-18 for 156 yards with the fourth-quarter touchdown and interception. "At the end of the day, we lost the turnover battle. That's what I’m most disappointed about."

On the final snap of the third quarter, the Cowboys converted on third down for the first time in the game as Williams connected with Wyatt Wieland for 15 yards on third-and-8.

But the Pokes punted on fourth-and-3 from their own 49-yard line.

"We’ve just got to play cleaner," Williams said. "We were moving the ball on that defense."

Boise State had a 385-288 edge in total yards, including the 74 yards UW added to its total on Neyor's late score when the game was already decided.

After the Broncos extended their lead to 13-7 with a 38-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half, the Cowboys were moving the ball until self-destructing with holding and delay-of-game penalties.

"It was obviously a championship-like atmosphere, 35,000 (people) or whatever was out there," Williams said of Boise State's legendary home-field advantage. "So it was loud. We had some false starts in the beginning, some holding we’ve just got to clean up."

The Broncos led 10-7 at the intermission as Dalmas’ 43-yard field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired.

The scoring drive came about after the officials ruled Titus Swen did not reach the line to gain the necessary yardage on a key third-down play.

"I thought he got it," Bohl said. "I didn’t challenge it because they were reviewing it, and that had an impact with the time and the position on the field."

After Fawaz pinned Boise State at its own 12-yard line with a 60-yard punt, Hank Bachmeier connected with Khalil Shakir on passes of 18, 15 and 11 yards and with Cyrus Habibi-Likio for 15 yards during the 52-second scoring drive.

The Cowboys had three false starts penalties on offense and a costly offside penalty on defense in the first quarter, which allowed Boise State to take a 7-0 lead.

On the Broncos’ first drive of the game, Bachmeier threw an incompletion on fourth-and-5 at the UW 37 to turn the ball over on downs.

After forcing Boise State to settle for a 26-yard field goal on its next possession, Azizi Hearn was flagged for jumping offside. The Broncos took the points off the board, and Bachmeier found tight end Riley Smith for a 2-yard touchdown to make the score 7-0 with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter.

"I think the jump offsides had a big impact, put us behind the sticks," Bohl said. "That’s not our M.O."

UW, which was picked to finish second in the Mountain Division behind Boise State, is in last place with a road trip to first-place Utah State next Saturday.

