Wyoming Cowboys lose defensive end Keelan Cox to hip injury

LARAMIE – Keelan Cox knew something was wrong.

The Alabama transfer took a hard spill during Wyoming’s fall camp practice on Monday.

Cox tried to walk it off, but an x-ray later revealed the 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end had a fractured hip.

“The doctor said my season was shot,” Cox said after watching Friday’s practice on crutches. “I started crying.”

Cox, a former walk-on with the Crimson Tide, joined the Cowboys this summer hoping to make an immediate impact. He is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks before starting physical rehab.

UW lost Garrett Crall to graduation and Solomon Byrd (USC), Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) and Victor Jones (Akron) to the portal.

Sabastian Harsh, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and DeVonne Harris have been performing well since spring practice, but Cox said he was starting to make a push after getting acclimated to the altitude and a new defense.

“I was doing great,” Cox said. “We had three or four plays to learn every day in camp, and I was soaking everything up as a learner. Coaches moved me up with older guys and I got a taste of that.”

Cox, who is used to practicing with and against some of the most talented players in the country at Alabama, remains confident the Pokes’ revamped pass rush will be productive.

“I love my teammates,” Cox said. “I feel like all of us can play. We all have length, we’re all pretty fast. Every man in that defensive end room is capable of getting the job done.”

Lucky 13?

Cox’s fractured hip is the first significant injury UW has reported during camp, which head coach Craig Bohl was pleased about 13 practices into the grind.

The Cowboys have been using two fields with starting units competing on one and developing players running the same plays on the other.

“I’ve been really encouraged because we’ve stacked good days back-to-back,” Bohl said Friday. “There’s good competition out there. As a head football coach, we’re very healthy compared to normally we would be.”

Bohl said two true freshmen offensive linemen, four-star recruit DeShawn Woods and walk-on Luke Sandy, have stood out.

“I don’t know if we’ll have any of them play this year, but that’s kind of what you want actually,” Bohl said. “That position is not an easy one, but we’re well pleased.”

Sophomore nose tackle Gavin Meyer and sophomore defensive tackle Ethan Drewes are capable of getting on the field for meaningful snaps behind Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole, respectively.

“They work really hard,” Bohl said. “Unlike maybe years in the past when we got down to playing just two guys, that’s hard to do, we’re building depth at that spot.”

Saturday scrimmage

UW will conduct its first major scrimmage on Saturday. Bohl will be looking for execution and playmakers during the 100-plus play practice.

Special teams will also be a priority.

And the officially unsettled battle between Andrew Peasley, Evan Svoboda and the other quarterbacks?

“We’re probably going to keep everything pretty tight-lipped and close to the vest,” Bohl said.

The Pokes have two weeks to fine-tune before the Aug. 27 opener at Illinois (2 p.m., Big Ten Network).