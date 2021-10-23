Wyoming Cowboys lose homecoming game 14-3 to New Mexico Lobos

After a 33-yard punt by Ralph Fawaz, the Lobos had the ball at the UW 42. New Mexico was called for holding, a false start and facing a third-and-21 when Chavez rumbled up the middle for 19 yards.

On fourth-and-2, freshman running back Aaron Dumas burst through the line for a 6-yard gain to move the chains.

Then on fourth-and-1 at the UW 19, Chavez was attempted to dive for a first down but was stuffed by

The Cowboys trailed 14-3 at the intermission after a disjointed first 30 minutes for the home team that ended with the homecoming crowd booing the home team off the field as they trotted into the High Altitude Center on a low note.

On UW’s first possession, Chambers missed a wide open Neyor down the west sideline for what would have likely been a touchdown. The drive ended with Chambers getting intercepted by Corey Hightower.

The student section chanted “We want Levi!” after the shaky start from Chambers.

The Lobos converted a fourth-and-1 and then Chavez connected with tight end Trace Bruckler for a 43-yard touchdown on fourth-and-3 to cash the turnover in for a 7-0 lead with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter.