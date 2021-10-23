 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowboys lose homecoming game 14-3 to New Mexico Lobos
UW FOOTBALL | NEW MEXICO 14, WYOMING 3

Chambers under center

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers checks the Northern Illinois defense before taking the snap from center Keegan Cryder during their game Sept. 11 in DeKalb, Ill. The Cowboys lost 14-3 to New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Courtesy, UW Media Services

LARAMIE – The homecoming crowd of 20,133 started marching out of War Memorial Stadium in the third quarter.

There was no reason to stick around to see Wyoming, a team that talked about competing for a Mountain West championship during fall camp, solidify its grip on last place in the Mountain Division.

The Cowboys – who were 20-point favorites -- fell to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in the MWC with a 14-3 loss to New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Sean Chambers – who had four turnovers in the 17-0 loss to Fresno State and eight over the previous three games – started at quarterback but was benched after starting 1-for-5 for four yards with an interception.

Levi Williams wasn’t unable to save the day for the Pokes’ pathetic offense that couldn’t keep pace with the Lobos (3-5, 1-3), a team that ranked tied for 129th in scoring (14.0 points per game) and 130th in total yards (253.0 per game) in the 130-team FBS.

The Cowboys finished with 255 total yards of offense (3.0 per play) and were held without a touchdown for the second consecutive game. UW has scored three points over the last eight quarters.

Williams, who was also yanked in the fourth quarter, finished 3-for-7 for 51 yards. The 6-foot-5 sophomore was 1-for-7 for 32 yards with an interception after making his season debut in the fourth quarter against Fresno State.

Isaiah Neyor lost a fumble at the UW 18-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but the defense held and New Mexico’s Andrew Shelley missed a 30-yard field goal.

Chambers was reinserted into the game and threaded the needle to Ayden Eberhardt to keep faint hope alive for the Cowboys on a fourth-and-4.

But four snaps later, Chambers threw an incompletion on fourth-and-8 with 8:31 remaining.

Chambers was sacked on fourth-and-12 at the New Mexico 30-yard line in the closing moments. His fumble on the play was recovered by UW for a loss of 16 yards on the play.

UW received the ball one final time with 58 seconds left, but tight end Treyton Welch was injured on a 6-yard reception and Eberhardt made a 26-yard catch to make the statistics look a little better.

Chambers was 11-for-23 for 96 yards. His final incompletion came on a Hail Mary as time expired.

This offense could use some more prayers.

Neyor was unable to hold on to a third-down catch on the first drive of the third quarter and was injured after careening into a cart on the New Mexico sideline.

UW had a third-down conversion on its next drive wiped out with both tight end Parker Christensen and left guard Eric Abojei getting flagged for holding.

After a 33-yard punt by Ralph Fawaz, the Lobos had the ball at the UW 42. New Mexico was called for holding, a false start and facing a third-and-21 when Chavez rumbled up the middle for 19 yards.

On fourth-and-2, freshman running back Aaron Dumas burst through the line for a 6-yard gain to move the chains.

Then on fourth-and-1 at the UW 19, Chavez was attempted to dive for a first down but was stuffed by

The Cowboys trailed 14-3 at the intermission after a disjointed first 30 minutes for the home team that ended with the homecoming crowd booing the home team off the field as they trotted into the High Altitude Center on a low note.

On UW’s first possession, Chambers missed a wide open Neyor down the west sideline for what would have likely been a touchdown. The drive ended with Chambers getting intercepted by Corey Hightower.

The student section chanted “We want Levi!” after the shaky start from Chambers.

The Lobos converted a fourth-and-1 and then Chavez connected with tight end Trace Bruckler for a 43-yard touchdown on fourth-and-3 to cash the turnover in for a 7-0 lead with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter.

It was New Mexico’s first offensive touchdown since the third quarter of a 38-10 loss to Air Force on Oct. 2. The Lobos had a punt return for a touchdown in their 36-7 loss to Colorado State and a fumble return for a touchdown in their 31-7 loss to San Diego State the previous two weeks.

After another poor decision by Chambers on a third-down incompletion, Bohl finally pulled the plug and inserted Williams into the game in the second quarter.

The 6-foot-5 Williams connected with Neyor for a 38-yard completion but the talented receiver couldn’t keep his balance and went down at the New Mexico 11-yard line.

UW settled for a 27-yard field goal by John Hoyland to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 4:30 remaining in the first half.

The momentum was short-lived as Chavez took advantage of a busted coverage to deliver a 34-yard completion to tight end Kyle Jarvis. Moments later, defensive end Victor Jones was ejected after a targeting penalty against Chavez.

Dumas capped the 8-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left on the clock.

The Pokes were even penalized for a false start on a kneel-down play before the half mercifully ended.

Williams was 2-for-3 passing for 45 yards in the second quarter, but Chavez was 8-for-8 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

This story will be updated.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

