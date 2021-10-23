Wyoming Cowboys lose homecoming game 14-3 to New Mexico Lobos

LARAMIE – The homecoming crowd of 20,133 started marching out of War Memorial Stadium in the third quarter.
There was no reason to stick around to see Wyoming, a team that talked about competing for a Mountain West championship during fall camp, solidify its grip on last place in the Mountain Division.
The Cowboys – who were 20-point favorites -- fell to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in the MWC with a 14-3 loss to New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
Sean Chambers – who had four turnovers in the 17-0 loss to Fresno State and eight over the previous three games – started at quarterback but was benched after starting 1-for-5 for four yards with an interception.
Levi Williams wasn’t unable to save the day for the Pokes’ pathetic offense that couldn’t keep pace with the Lobos (3-5, 1-3), a team that ranked tied for 129th in scoring (14.0 points per game) and 130th in total yards (253.0 per game) in the 130-team FBS.
The Cowboys finished with 255 total yards of offense (3.0 per play) and were held without a touchdown for the second consecutive game. UW has scored three points over the last eight quarters.
Williams, who was also yanked in the fourth quarter, finished 3-for-7 for 51 yards. The 6-foot-5 sophomore was 1-for-7 for 32 yards with an interception after making his season debut in the fourth quarter against Fresno State.
Isaiah Neyor lost a fumble at the UW 18-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but the defense held and New Mexico’s Andrew Shelley missed a 30-yard field goal.
Chambers was reinserted into the game and threaded the needle to Ayden Eberhardt to keep faint hope alive for the Cowboys on a fourth-and-4.
But four snaps later, Chambers threw an incompletion on fourth-and-8 with 8:31 remaining.
Chambers was sacked on fourth-and-12 at the New Mexico 30-yard line in the closing moments. His fumble on the play was recovered by UW for a loss of 16 yards on the play.
UW received the ball one final time with 58 seconds left, but tight end Treyton Welch was injured on a 6-yard reception and Eberhardt made a 26-yard catch to make the statistics look a little better.
Chambers was 11-for-23 for 96 yards. His final incompletion came on a Hail Mary as time expired.
This offense could use some more prayers.
Neyor was unable to hold on to a third-down catch on the first drive of the third quarter and was injured after careening into a cart on the New Mexico sideline.
UW had a third-down conversion on its next drive wiped out with both tight end Parker Christensen and left guard Eric Abojei getting flagged for holding.
After a 33-yard punt by Ralph Fawaz, the Lobos had the ball at the UW 42. New Mexico was called for holding, a false start and facing a third-and-21 when Chavez rumbled up the middle for 19 yards.
On fourth-and-2, freshman running back Aaron Dumas burst through the line for a 6-yard gain to move the chains.
Then on fourth-and-1 at the UW 19, Chavez was attempted to dive for a first down but was stuffed by
The Cowboys trailed 14-3 at the intermission after a disjointed first 30 minutes for the home team that ended with the homecoming crowd booing the home team off the field as they trotted into the High Altitude Center on a low note.
On UW’s first possession, Chambers missed a wide open Neyor down the west sideline for what would have likely been a touchdown. The drive ended with Chambers getting intercepted by Corey Hightower.
The student section chanted “We want Levi!” after the shaky start from Chambers.
The Lobos converted a fourth-and-1 and then Chavez connected with tight end Trace Bruckler for a 43-yard touchdown on fourth-and-3 to cash the turnover in for a 7-0 lead with 1:22 remaining in the first quarter.
It was New Mexico’s first offensive touchdown since the third quarter of a 38-10 loss to Air Force on Oct. 2. The Lobos had a punt return for a touchdown in their 36-7 loss to Colorado State and a fumble return for a touchdown in their 31-7 loss to San Diego State the previous two weeks.
After another poor decision by Chambers on a third-down incompletion, Bohl finally pulled the plug and inserted Williams into the game in the second quarter.
The 6-foot-5 Williams connected with Neyor for a 38-yard completion but the talented receiver couldn’t keep his balance and went down at the New Mexico 11-yard line.
UW settled for a 27-yard field goal by John Hoyland to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 4:30 remaining in the first half.
The momentum was short-lived as Chavez took advantage of a busted coverage to deliver a 34-yard completion to tight end Kyle Jarvis. Moments later, defensive end Victor Jones was ejected after a targeting penalty against Chavez.
Dumas capped the 8-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left on the clock.
The Pokes were even penalized for a false start on a kneel-down play before the half mercifully ended.
Williams was 2-for-3 passing for 45 yards in the second quarter, but Chavez was 8-for-8 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
This story will be updated.
