Wyoming Cowboys lose Mountain West opener 24-14 to Air Force Falcons

“At that time I just felt like we going to try to play for a touchdown,” Bohl said of the decision. “So I was more comfortable with that.”

After four kneel-downs by Haaziq Daniels, who stunned UW’s defense by finishing 7-for-10 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown in the second half, the Pokes received the ball with 7 seconds left.

Chambers’ rough night ended with a 12-yard sack as the Falcons celebrated their best start to a season since 2010.

“In my wildest dreams, I never thought they'd be able to throw the ball as well as they did,” Bohl said.

The Cowboys had a chance to take their first lead of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter, but Chambers was stopped for a 4-yard loss on a bootleg.

UW punted from the Air Force 36-yard line instead of attempting a long field goal into the wind.

Daniels, who did not attempt a pass in the first half, went 4-for-4 for 64 yards on the ensuing possession, capped by a 13-yard touchdown to Micah Davis to give the Falcons a 21-14 lead.