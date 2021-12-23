Wyoming Cowboys lose Sean Chambers, two key defensive players to transfer portal

Wyoming was still enjoying roster stability last week after signing the 2022 recruiting class and heading to Boise, Idaho, with a plane full of veteran players.

“You hear about the upheaval and the drama and everything else, we just haven’t had it,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said at the time. “So we’re going in there with both barrels ready to go.”

The Cowboys (7-6) ended the 2021 season with a bang by beating Kent State 52-38 on Tuesday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Now fans are wondering if the last player leaving the High Altitude Performance Center will turn off the lights.

UW is experiencing a mass exodus, which is common throughout college football in the age of the NCAA transfer portal and the passing of the one-time transfer rule, this offseason.

Sean Chambers, who started the first seven games of the season for the Cowboys, will not be filling the void at quarterback following Levi Williams’ departure.

After getting benched midway through the season and watching Williams earn Potato Bowl most valuable player honors, Chambers announced Thursday that he is entering the portal.

“My time at the University of Wyoming has been nothing short of amazing,” Chambers posted on social media in announcing his decision to leave Laramie after four seasons marred by injuries. “To the coaches, thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime. To my teammates, I love you guys and I’m thankful for each and every one of you guys.”

Two key defensive players, strong safety Rome Weber and rush end Victor Jones, also entered the portal on Thursday after Williams and star wide receiver Isaiah Neyor announced they were transferring on Wednesday.

The Cowboys have had a total of seven players enter the portal since the end of the regular season, including six since the team celebrated on the blue turf Tuesday night.

Starting nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker, who graduated from UW in 2020, decided to seek a transfer following the 38-14 loss to Hawaii.

Keonte Glinton started in place of Blankenbaker in the Potato Bowl and made a key play by chasing down running back Bryan Bradford at the 2-yard line, which prevented a touchdown as the Pokes held the Golden Flashes to a field goal with a goal-line stand.

Backup safety Cameron Murray, who made one tackle this season and 10 during his three seasons at UW, also entered the portal Thursday. The junior from Aurora, Colorado, was one of the 15 football players who participated in the graduation commencement ceremony on Dec. 11 in Laramie.

Weber finished the season with 41 tackles, six passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

After starting 13 games in 2019, the junior from San Bernardino, Califprnia, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns; his girlfriend was pregnant when the pandemic broke out, and Weber became a father last December.

“I want to say thank you to everyone at the University of Wyoming for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime,” Weber, who has two years of eligibility remaining, posted on social media in announcing his decision to transfer. “To the coaching staff, strength staff, academic staff, fans, and most importantly my teammates: Thank you for being a huge part of my journey and you will never be forgotten.

“I will always remember my days playing in the brown and gold.”

Jones, who also graduated on Dec. 11, had 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception this season. He was reinstated to the team in June after being suspended three games into the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for a violation of team rules.

UW’s defense must also replace linebacker Chad Muma, who capped his brilliant career with 13 tackles in the Potato Bowl. The Butkus Award finalist is entering the NFL draft after racking up 142 tackles and returning two of his three interceptions for touchdowns this season.

Losing Williams and Neyor was a gut-punch for Cowboy fans less than 24 hours after they finally enjoyed a dominant performance by the offense.

Williams became the first quarterback to rush for 200 yards with four rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in a bowl game to lead the Cowboys against Kent State. The third-year sophomore also played well as a freshman as the starter in the team’s 2019 Arizona Bowl win.

Neyor led the team with 44 receptions for 878 yards (20.0 yards per catch) with 12 touchdowns. UW’s other targets in the passing game combined for 118 receptions for 1,237 yards (10.5 yards per catch) with three touchdowns.

Since entering the portal, Neyor has announced he has received offers from Utah, Washington State, UTSA, Nevada and Utah State.

Bohl, who has noted that dipping into the transfer portal is not the program’s modus operandi, may be forced to add some transfers to replenish the talent on the roster at key spots before the 2022 season.

