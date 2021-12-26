Wyoming Cowboys lose starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon, Azizi Hearn to transfer portal

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s roster continues to suffer during a war of offseason attrition.

Both of the Cowboys’ starting quarterbacks, Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon, entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday.

UW has now had nine players leave the program to seek a transfer, including eight since last Tuesday’s 52-38 victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

On Christmas Eve, Craig Bohl essentially posted an advertisement for a new starting quarterback in 2022 after Levi Williams and Sean Chambers entered the portal.

The UW head coach acknowledged the reality of the one-time transfer rule and players being able to profit off their own name, image and likeness (NIL) was biting the Pokes hard.

“Our staff anticipated this movement and have a clear vision to navigate these uncharted waters,” Bohl said in the statement posted on social media Dec. 24 with a photo of current Buffalo Bills’ star Josh Allen. “After a successful early signing day, Cowboy football will address the need to sign a quarterback via the transfer portal or junior college.

“We believe this is a great opportunity for a transfer quarterback to come in and make an impact on our program. We’ve seen that before when we brought Josh Allen into our program, and we’re excited for the next chapter of Cowboy football.”

The Cowboys have a lot more holes to fill than at quarterback.

Coldon was third on the team with 66 tackles and lead the team with nine pass breakups. Hearn, who was listed as a senior on the roster but still has the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA available, had 26 tackles and four pass breakups this season.

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel previously lost starting strong safety Rome Weber and starting nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker to the portal, as well as defensive end Victor Jones.

UW’s defense must also replace linebacker Chad Muma, who capped his brilliant career with 13 tackles in the Potato Bowl. The Butkus Award finalist is entering the NFL draft after racking up 142 tackles and returning two of his three interceptions for touchdowns this season.

Isaiah Neyor is transferring after leading UW with 39 receptions for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns. The star wide receiver has announced a list of scholarship offers from other programs, including one from USC.

Bohl had enjoyed roster stability in recent years, but losing nine players to the portal is something the coaching staff will have to address.

Colorado State has lost 16 players to the portal since firing Steve Addazio and hiring Jay Norvell.

Nevada has lost 15 players to the portal with Norvell leaving to take the same job with the Rams. Seven former Wolf Pack players are following him to Fort Collins.

According to the Mountain West Wire’s transfer tracker, Hawaii (11), UNLV (nine), Air Force (seven), New Mexico (seven), Fresno State (four), San Diego State (three), San Jose State (three), Utah State (three) and Boise State (two) have all lost players to the portal.

