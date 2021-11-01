Wyoming Cowboys lose wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt ahead of Border War game

LARAMIE – Levi Williams will start again this week.

However, Wyoming’s quarterback will not have his super senior security blanket to pass the ball to against Colorado State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

UW head coach Craig Bohl announced Monday that Ayden Eberhardt is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a “significant” knee injury suffered in the final minute of the Cowboys' 27-21 loss at San Jose State.

Eberhardt had one catch for 12 yards in what will likely be his final collegiate game. The 6-foot-2 senior from Loveland, Colorado, is second on the team with 21 receptions for 298 yards this season.

“I cannot put into words what Ayden Eberhardt means to our program,” Bohl said. “He’s a guy that shows up every day, he’s encouraging to other guys, he’s competent, he makes plays, he’s humble, he works hard, he’s a great leader … his presence is going to have a lasting impression.”

After reviewing the film from Williams’ first start of the season, Bohl decided the 6-5 third-year sophomore deserved an opportunity to lead the offense again against the Border War rival Rams.

Williams was 12-for-22 with two touchdown passes to Isaiah Neyor and two interceptions.

“We think there were good things that he did both in the run and the pass game,” Bohl said. “But there’s certainly things he needs to work and must work on, which we’ve got to get cleaned up if we’re going to beat the Rams.”

Neyor had three receptions on nine targets for 72 yards. His 54-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter ended UW’s streak of quarters without a touchdown at 11 and his 12-yard touchdown got the visitors within six points with 2:48 remaining.

Bohl noted that CSU counterpart Steve Addazio will quickly figure out that Neyor is Williams’ go-to-guy while studying for UW’s offense.

Without Eberhardt, sophomore wide receivers Joshua Cobbs and Alex Brown are the next men up in the passing game.

“I know he’s going to be a supportive guy on the sideline, even though I know he won’t suit up,” Bohl said of Eberhardt. “He’s a Colorado guy, so this game means a lot. He’ll be out there and it will be like having another receivers coach.”

Muma getting national shine

Chad Muma, who led the Pokes with 10 tackles at SJSU, was named one of 16 semifinalists Monday for the Butkus and Bednarik Awards, which are given to the nation’s top linebacker and defensive player, respectively.

The 6-3, 242-pound senior from Lone Tree, Colorado, is currently ranked fourth in the nation in solo tackles (6.5 per game) and 10th in total tackles (9.8 per game). Muma is also tied for the lead in the FBS with two interception returns for touchdowns.

Muma is the only Mountain West player on the semifinalist list for the Butkus Award. San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas is also a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

“I think the future looks really bright for Chad,” Bohl said of Muma, who is drawing comparisons from NFL scouts to Logan Wilson, the former UW standout now starring for the Cincinnati Bengals. “He’s an all-in guy. He’s all in for the University of Wyoming. His father played here, his grandfather played here. It has been great to see him (play here), and I know (CSU) is going to be a big ballgame for him.”

Fawaz earns MWC honor

UW’s Ralph Fawaz was named the MWC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 48.8 yards on four punts with a long of 55 yards against SJSU.

Fawaz had three punts of at least 50 yards and placed one punt inside the 20-yard line against the Spartans.

Notable

Bohl said starting safety Esaias Gandy did not play against SJSU due to a neck stinger. His status for the Border War won’t be determined until later in the week.

Redshirt freshman Isaac White had four tackles against the Spartans while helping fill in for Gandy.

“I think Isaac White is a very capable player,” Bohl said. “You can be sure whoever is out there we’ll have full confidence in.”

Quotable

“We’re going to do everything we can to get that Bronze Boot back,” Bohl on the Pokes’ mindset entering Border War week on a four-game losing streak.

