Wyoming Cowboys lose wide receiver Gunner Gentry to season-ending injury

LARAMIE – Gunner Gentry is facing another long year in the training room instead of making plays for the Cowboys on the field.

The redshirt junior wide receiver suffered a knee injury on a non-contact play in practice this week and is expected to be out for Wyoming’s entire 2022 season.

Gentry, the younger brother of former UW star and current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry, had battled back from two knee surgeries that sidelined him last season.

“It’s heartbreaking,” head coach Craig Bohl said after Friday’s practice. “I mentioned to our football team it’s an injury, he’ll bounce back, and we’ve got to move forward as a team.”

Gentry tore the patellar tendon in his left knee during spring practice in 2021 and again last September. He hasn’t appeared in a game for the Pokes since the 2020 season when he caught the only touchdown pass thrown by UW during the pandemic-shortened campaign.

“I’ve been sitting out so long that when I get back I’m not looking for personal accolades,” Gentry said earlier during fall camp. “I just want to make sure that we’re out there trying to win football games. Whatever I have to do out there to help our team get to that point, whether that’s me catching 10 balls a game or going out there and blocking all game, whatever it takes.

“At this point. I’m just really happy to be back and leading the young guys and playing my role.”

The Cowboys, who lost Isaiah Neyor to the transfer portal and Ayden Eberhardt to graduation after last season’s 7-6 finish, will lean on veterans Joshua Cobbs and Wyatt Wieland at receiver.

True freshman Caleb Merritt was already making a strong case for playing time and could also factor into the game plan for UW’s opener next Saturday at Illinois.

Alex Brown, Tyrese Grant and Jaylen Sargent will also have a chance to help feel the void of losing Gentry.

“I think they’re starting to understand we’ve got to try to be perfect with our alignments and our assignments,” receivers coach Mike Grant said. “All those non-physical penalties, we have to eliminate that, especially in game one. We have to play clean football and we’ve been doing that for the most part.”

Pokes bounce back

After expressing his displeasure with the team’s lackluster effort during Wednesday’s practice, Bohl was in a much better mood after the Cowboys made atonement Thursday and Friday.

“I thought we responded well,” Bohl said. “As a matter of fact, I thought we had a really robust inside drill that we went live some and it was a very intense practice (Thursday) and guys bounced back. You can tell by my demeanor I wasn’t happy the day before. It’s just maturity and learning how to practice when you’re not in full gear.”

UW will play a mock game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium that Bohl described as a dress rehearsal for Illinois as fall camp transitions into Week 0 game preparation.

“I know my mentality is it’s about time to play a game because I’m getting edgy, too,” Bohl said. “If you ask my wife, she would say that.”