LARAMIE – Even.

That’s how Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl described the competition for the left guard spot Monday as the Pokes started the final week of fall camp.

Fitting since the two redshirt freshmen vying for the position, Wes King and Luke Sandy, have been close since arriving on campus together last summer.

“Wes is probably my best friend,” Sandy said. “It’s actually pretty good because on the field we’ve kind of figured out that we’re not best friends, but off the field we’ve been able to keep our friendship.

“It has been kind of crazy, but we both love the competition and are glad it’s us and not somebody else competing.”

UW lost starting left guard Zach Watts to graduation following last year’s 7-6 finish. Jack Walsh was an obvious choice for the spot after accruing experience at multiple positions last season, but the sophomore is now in the right guard position vacated by Emmanuel Pregnon, who transferred to No. 6 USC in the spring.

“Things sped up real fast, doors opened up,” King said of his quick rise up the depth chart. “I really like this place because I was ready for when those doors opened up. So, now I can step in and play the role and just get used to playing with this new group of guys.”

Offensive line coach Joe Tripodi’s reshuffled lineup features super senior Frank Crum moving from right tackle to left tackle. Talented sophomore Caden Barnett is at right tackle, and starting center Nofoafia Tulafono is a potential all-Mountain West player.

Crum has made it crystal clear to the youngsters lining up to his right that he will not tolerate a weak link on this unit.

“He’s hard on me, but I’m glad he’s hard on me because I know he cares. If he wasn’t hard on me, I’d be pretty worried,” King said of Crum. “Obviously, Frank doesn’t want to go out on a losing season so he’s going to make sure I know what I’m doing.”

Crum’s tough love is compounded by the daunting task of trying to block nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole every day.

UW’s deep and experienced defensive front has been a dominant force throughout camp and is the strength of the team heading into the opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).

“They are some of the best D-ends and D-tackles, that seven-man core is the best in the Mountain West.,” Crum said. “The amount of recognition those guys have got in the preseason, I mean, we know who they are. So, to go against that every day is a challenge for sure, especially for new guys that’s a tough way to get your feet wet, but you’re going to learn. I look back to when I was young. Logan Harris and Keegan Cryder and Alonzo Velazquez, they took me along and kind of showed me how to do it when I was going against Carl Granderson, Marcus Epps, Logan Wilson. I was going against a top-tier defense as well.

“So, guys like Wes and Luke and Caden, we’re a young O-line, and I think this is really good for them to see what college football is really about going against our ones on defense here for the first two weeks.”

Getting pushed around by Godbout or Bertagnole isn’t the only way to feel Crum’s wrath.

“He also gets mad if you step on his foot,” Sandy said with a smile.

But playing between Crum and Tulafono, two of the best offensive linemen in the MW, is also a rewarding experience for the two redshirt freshmen rotating at left guard.

“It allows me to stop thinking and to just play, which is huge for me because sometimes I think a lot. I’m able to turn my mind off,” Sandy continued. “Me and Frank are able to communicate in a very effective manner, and me and Fia are pretty close because we do play the same position; I still back him up while playing guard at the same time. So, we have to communicate, and we have to know what the play is.

“It makes me feel pretty confident playing between those two.”

When Bohl releases a post-camp depth chart and the Pokes turn their attention to the Red Raiders next week, Sandy and King will both be on the two deep, and both will likely play.

“They are getting a great opportunity. College football seems to be getting younger across the board,” Tripodi said. “You think about it, this is their second fall camp. So, I think they’re doing a good job, they’re working hard, and they’re fun to coach. That makes our meetings go. They work hard and they want to take every rep, if they can. That gives us a chance to keep pushing that development forward.”

UW, which conducted its 12th practice of fall camp Tuesday, will host the program’s annual football media day Wednesday.