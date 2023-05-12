LARAMIE – The countdown to kickoff is at 16 weeks.

That seems like a long time until Wyoming opens the 2023 season, but the summers fly by on the High Plains.

UW hosts Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium and will play at Texas on Sept. 16 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

In addition to the two Big 12 opponents, the Pokes will play home games against FCS Portland State (Sept. 9) and Sun Belt power Appalachian State (Sept. 23) before entering the Mountain West race.

Head coach Craig Bohl gave the players a couple weeks off after spring practice but the Cowboys will be returning to campus soon to resume workouts with a daunting non-conference schedule pushing them to get in extra reps and film studies.

“Heck yeah, to have a good opponent coming up is always fun,” senior offensive tackle Frank Crum said of looking ahead to the Red Raiders’ visit to Laramie. “Our preseason schedule has a lot of good teams on it. For us, it’s a challenge and it’s definitely something that’s not too overwhelming, it’s an obtainable goal to go out there and win these games.

“It’s exciting to have Texas Tech at home and representing in the state with a team coming here like that. Going to Austin to play, more so than just play, we’re trying to win these games and do our best. I think the motivation and fire is high playing these good teams.”

Bohl is 1-9 against Power 5 opponents at UW entering his 10th season.

Seven of the losses were on the road at Oregon (2014), Michigan State (2014), Washington State (2015), Nebraska (2016), Iowa (2017), Missouri (2018) and Illinois (2022).

The Pokes also lost at home against Justin Herbert-led Oregon in 2017 and Gardner Minshew-led Washington State in 2018.

UW opened the 2019 season with a memorable victory over Missouri at War Memorial Stadium.

“Coach Bohl has been great. The schedule is daunting, it is a challenge,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said of facing two Power 5 teams in a three-week span. “But Texas Tech in Laramie, you can’t turn that down and it’s a great opportunity for the Wyoming Cowboys to do something special like we did with Missouri. It will be a challenge. They’re going to be better than Missouri was it appears.”

Texas Tech defeated both Oklahoma and Texas in overtime last season and capped its 8-5 finish with a win over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl. There is a chance the Red Raiders will be ranked in the preseason Associated Press top 25 when they arrive.

“This is probably the most excited I’ve been for a stretch of games,” said wide receiver Alex Brown, who is from Spring, Texas, near Houston. “I know a lot of guys on the Tech team, played a lot of the guys on the Texas team. With me it’s like, for a lack of better words, I whipped all of (your) asses in high school, so we’re going to do it again.”

UW is 3-2 all-time against Texas Tech, including a 49-32 win in 1992, the only previous meeting played in Laramie.

The Pokes are 0-5 all-time against Texas with four meetings in Austin. Mack Brown’s 2009 Longhorns beat UW 41-10 at War Memorial Stadium.

When current Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte called Burman about renewing the series, his counterpart was already aware of Colorado State’s contract details to open the 2024 season in Austin.

“He threw a number out at me, and I said, ‘No, not doing it,’” Burman said. “He said, ‘What’s it going to take?’ I said, ‘Fifty-thousand more bucks than you paid CSU.’ It took him a couple weeks, but he came back and said yes.”

UW will receive $1.85 million to play Texas, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by the Star-Tribune. The Rams will get paid $1.8 million to play the Longhorns, according to the Coloradoan.

The Pokes aren’t planning to show up just to collect the check for the athletic department.

“I grew up watching the Big 12, so Texas Tech and Texas, those are huge games,” said tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, who is from Leawood, Kansas. “App State is really good, too. We’re all really excited for the challenge. We don’t take any of them lightly, obviously, but they shouldn’t take us lightly. We’re going into those games thinking we’re going to win.”

UW has split two meetings with Appalachian State. The Cowboys won 53-7 in 2004 before the Mountaineers made the jump from the FCS and lost 31-13 in Boone, North Carolina, to start this current home-and-home contract in 2015.

The return game was postponed from the originally scheduled 2021 date.

Appalachian State is best known for its stunning win at Michigan in 2007. Last season the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

“Appalachian State is one of the great Group of 5 programs. They’re like Boise State of the east,” Burman said. “We better have our ducks in order and be ready to go, but I bet we will. I bet that will be a classic college football game like the Northern (Illinois) game seven years ago when Josh (Allen) was kind of discovered.”

Burman, who was the athletics director at Portland State before taking the job at UW, signed the deal with the Vikings seven years ago.

Bohl is 7-1 against FCS opponents at UW with a loss to North Dakota in 2015 and narrow wins over Montana (17-12 in 2014), Wofford (17-14 in 2018), Idaho (21-16 in 2019) and Montana State (19-16 in 2021).

UW will have seven home games this season, including games against New Mexico (Sept. 30) and reigning MW champion Fresno State (Oct. 7) to begin conference play.

After a short trip to Air Force on Oct. 14, an open date and a critical road game at likely preseason MW favorite Boise State on Oct. 28, the Pokes will host the Border War against CSU on Nov. 4.

UW plays UNLV at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Nov. 11, Hawaii in the home finale on Nov. 18 and at Nevada to close the regular season on Nov. 25.

“When we come back it’s time to stack days,” wide receiver Isaac Sell, a walk-on from Laramie, said after leading the team with eight receptions for 79 yards in the spring game. “We’re looking at Texas Tech and it’s time to start building.”