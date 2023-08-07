The Pokes in the Pac-12?

At this point it makes as much sense as USC and UCLA being in the same conference as Purdue and Rutgers or Colorado being in the same conference with Central Florida and West Virginia or Cal and Stanford being left behind.

Laramie has more in common with Corvallis and Pullman than the fan bases at Oregon State and Washington State would like to admit.

What would actually make sense is if Wyoming and its Mountain West peers realized they are in a rare position of strength in the latest realignment tug-o-war and pulled the rope together.

More likely, the leadership at Boise State, San Diego State and perhaps some other MW institutions are trying to fill the vacuum in the empty shell of the Pac-12 because it’s technically one of the Power 5 (Autonomous 5) conferences granted more power and prestige by the NCAA.

“I would say this in the Mountain West Conference, if we all would stay together and not be fooled into thinking there’s something greater out there and joining a Power 5 league because the Pac-12, no matter who they add, is not going to be an Autonomous 5 league for very long,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said during an interview with the Star-Tribune. “It’s clear and everybody around the country is talking about that. It’s just a matter of time and that will change its financial model dramatically, in my opinion, speaking for Tom Burman. So, I think that’s clear.

“We all need to stay together. The four (Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico, Wyoming) along the Front Range and Utah State need to stay together.”

Unfortunately, university presidents make these decisions and tend to outsmart themselves when it comes to athletics.

The Pac-12 is on life support because the conference presidents botched back-to-back commissioner hires. First with Larry Scott, an aristocrat who was more focused on spending conference money for a lavish headquarters in downtown San Francisco and a television network most people couldn’t access than on strengthening football. Then by bringing on George Kliavkoff, a sports and entertainment executive who was unable to land a media contract lucrative enough to keep the Conference of Champions from splintering.

By the way, has anyone checked on Bill Walton this week?

A decade before the SEC and Big Ten pulled away from the rest of the conferences financially, Scott tried and failed to assemble what would have been a formidable super Pac by adding six Big 12 schools, including Texas and Oklahoma.

The Longhorns were just using Scott to gain more leverage on their rivals, and ESPN created the Longhorn Network to keep them in the Big 12. Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas A&M grew tired of being lorded over by Texas and left for different Power 5 conferences during the last realignment tsunami.

Instead of throwing some strong Big 12 football programs – Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech (or even Kansas basketball) – a lifeline after Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving for the SEC two years ago, the Pac-12 presidents acted like coastal elites and thumbed their noses at schools in fly-over states.

Then Kliavkoff formed the “Alliance” with then-Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and current ACC commissioner James Phillips to combat the SEC’s aggressive expansion. When asked if there was a binding document signed to prevent the three leagues from picking each other apart, the Pac-12’s naive new boss said it wasn’t necessary because they had a “gentleman’s agreement.”

Warren, being the chivalrous, honorable commissioner that he was, promptly poached USC and UCLA.

And the Big 12, left for dead by the arrogant Alliance, smartly added BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. Over the last year, new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was playing The Queen’s Gambit-level chess while Kliavkoff was trying to figure out how to set up a checkers board.

Now the Buffaloes are roaming back to the Big 12 with a lot of bark from Coach Prime. Utah also is joining the conference, which gives BYU the last laugh. Arizona and Arizona State reluctantly decided to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 when Oregon and Washington announced last Friday that they were headed to the Big Ten.

Now the new MW commissioner is on the clock.

Can Gloria Nevarez keep the conference intact and perhaps add members of the Pac-4? Or will the top brands in the MW join the island of misfit toys that is Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State?

It will be interesting to see how Nevarez, whose firmness with San Diego State last month when the Aztecs were trying to negotiate a smaller exit fee to perhaps leave for the Pac-12, handles the university presidents and a potential merger.

“I’m really impressed at how well-built this league is operationally within the conference walls,” Nevarez said during an interview with the Star-Tribune at the MW media days event. “It’s a pretty well-run machine. I shouldn’t make car analogies because I don’t know a lot about cars, but I feel like I inherited a Porsche. Now it’s just trying to find some freeways to drive it on.”

Losing this ongoing game of musical chairs isn’t fun.

Burman, who is friends with Oregon State athletics director Scott Barnes and Washington State head coach Jake Dickert, is working the phones trying to make sure UW finds a seat at the table.

“For Wyoming, we are proud of who we are,” Burman said. “We were one of the original founders of the original WAC and original members of the Mountain West Conference. We’ve been an important cog in the history of this league and the history of the Western Athletic Conference, and we’ve been successful. We have a passionate fan base, albeit small, but passionate. So, we feel like we’re positioned well, but we’re not going to take anything for granted.”

Let’s just hope the Pokes are still driving up and down Highway 287 for Border Wars for years to come in the MW or perhaps joining Colorado State and other conference rivals in some version of the Pac-12.

Make it make sense.