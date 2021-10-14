Wyoming Cowboys narrow win at UConn "tricky to figure out" for Fresno State

Both Fresno State (lost 27-24 at Hawaii) and UW (lost 24-14 at Air Force) are coming off disappointing conference losses.

This will be the last time DeBoer’s team has to leave the state of California during the regular season. The Bulldogs have three home games and road games at No. 24 San Diego State and San Jose State down the stretch.

“There is strong chemistry on this football team right now and a desire to do some great things,” DeBoer said of Fresno State’s mindset after falling out of the top-25 and self-evaluating during a bye week.

Healthier Haener

Jake Haener was essentially playing on one leg during the stunning loss in Honolulu when he passed for 388 yards and three touchdowns but also threw four costly interceptions.

Fresno State’s star quarterback used the open date to let an injured hip and ankle heal before returning to practice this week. Haener, who is fourth in the FBS in passing yards per game (371.7), said he will be ready to get his team back on track Saturday in Laramie.