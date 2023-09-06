LARAMIE – Nine former Wyoming players will begin the season on NFL rosters.

The headliner of the group – Buffalo franchise quarterback Josh Allen – will begin Week 1 in the national spotlight when his Bills open the season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Former Natrona County High and UW standout Logan Wilson begins his fourth season with the Cincinnati Bengals after signing a four-year contract extension worth up to $37.3 million.

Three former Pokes’ safeties – Marcus Epps (two-year, $12 million free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders), Tashuan Gipson (one-year $2.2 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers) and Andrew Wingard (three-year, $9.6 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars) – also got paid this offseason.

Veteran defensive linemen Mike Purcell (Denver Broncos) and Carl Granderson (New Orleans Saints) and second-year linebacker Chad Muma (Jaguars) are expected to have significant roles on their respective teams.

Cornerback Tyler Hall enters the season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. C.J. Coldon, another former UW cornerback who transferred to Oklahoma after the 2021 season, is on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

Xazavian Valladay, who is second on UW’s career rushing list and transferred to Arizona State for his super senior season in 2022, has been signed to the Jets’ practice squad after being waived by the Houston Texans during training camp.

Four other former Cowboys, tight end Jacob Hollister (Raiders), running back Brian Hill (49ers) and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough (Bills) were released last week.

Cornerback Azizi Hearn, who transferred from UW to UCLA after the 2021 season, also was waived by the Raiders.

Former UW center Chase Roullier retired from the NFL after suffering major leg injuries in each of the past two seasons.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan, the former NC standout who played collegiately at Florida, is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL season begins Thursday night with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.