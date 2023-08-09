LARAMIE – Not everything has to be bigger in Texas.

Wrook Brown proved that when he played varsity as a freshman in Salado, Texas, a town with a population of about 2,400 with a “Friday Night Lights” football culture.

“I was the smallest guy out there probably every game,” Brown said. “When I got older, I had some more size on me. Then when I thought I was one of the averaged-sized or bigger guys, I come here and I’m the small guy again.”

Wyoming’s starting nickel back is listed as 5-foot-11, 185 pounds on the fall camp roster. Brown is about 10-to-15 pounds heavier than he was when 247Sports listed him as the 386th-ranked prospect from the Lone Star State during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Despite being named the most valuable player of the Texas District 9 of Class 4A Division II as a senior, Louisiana-Monroe and UW were the only FBS programs to express serious interest in Brown.

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel and running backs coach/recruiting director Gordie Haug kept tabs on Brown throughout his final high school season during the pandemic. He received an official UW offer on Dec. 15, 2020, the eve of the early signing period, and officially became a Cowboy the next day.

“The connection I had with (Haug and Sawvel) was really great. They showed me how great of a program it is and offered me some coaching points during my senior year because they watched the games online,” Brown said. “They would give me pointers, and I thought those pointers were helping. I knew they knew what they were talking about.”

Brown redshirted during the 2021 season and learned the ropes behind Keyon Blankenbaker and Keonte Glinton.

“The cold took some getting used to and being away from home was a little tough at first,” Brown said. “Now I’ll tell you I’d rather play football in 15 degrees than 90 degrees any day.”

There is an easy option available in this new era of college football for homesick players stuck behind veterans on the depth chart – the transfer portal.

Brown said he never thought about leaving Laramie. Now he’s emerging as a fan favorite with his fearless, hard-hitting style of play.

“I wasn’t one of the guys that thought I should be playing in front of any of the players that were in front of me,” Brown said. “Truth be told, I got kind of lucky when I got on the field the week I did. Then I thought I took my opportunity and made the most of it. But I didn’t really think I deserved something that wasn’t given to me.”

Brown made five tackles in his debut against Illinois after Glinton left the 2022 opener due to cramping. Glinton suffered a significant injury in practice leading up to the Oct. 8 game at New Mexico.

Sawvel’s body language after Glinton was scratched from the travel roster to Albuquerque stuck with the understudy.

“I just remember Coach Sawvel, when KG went down and we knew it was bad, Sawvel was pretty pissed. I think he might have thrown his hat down,” Brown said. “So, that kind of sobered me up a little bit and let me know I had to step up to the plate. New Mexico, they’re not a big air raid team, so you can kind of just go out there and play football. I thought that was a good game to get my feet wet.”

Brown finished with a career-high 10 tackles to help the Pokes climb out of a 14-0 hole for a 27-14 victory over the Lobos. He had an interception return for a touchdown negated by a penalty against Hawaii finished the campaign with 37 tackles (24 solo).

The Pokes appear to have found a big-time nickel back in the diminutive Brown. He enters the season atop the depth chart with Glinton having transferred to New Mexico State.

UW head coach Craig Bohl has challenged Brown to take his game to another level this season. The coaching staff is also excited about the future for redshirt freshman Malique Singleton and looking to get Buck Coors on the field somewhere.

“I talked to him, and I said, ‘You have to keep that chip on your shoulder to move forward,” Bohl said after a spring practice. “Nothing brings out the best in a man other than competition.”

Brown said he entered fall camp with confidence from the way he performed when his number was called last season and with a drive to be one of the best players on a potentially dominant defense.

“After that (New Mexico) game, I feel like I earned a little bit of their respect instead of them just trying to get me ready,” Brown said. “I kept the same type of mindset because to be the player we all want to be and the coaches want us to be, we have to keep building and work as hard as we did when we were true freshmen.”

The Pokes will host Texas Tech, one of the many in-state schools that ignored Brown when he was an under-sized prospect in Salado, on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).

Brown and the secondary will have to come up big if UW hopes to pull off the upset.

“Coach Sawvel has really been harping on dominating,” Brown said. “He said last year we were a really good defense, but sometimes we’re going to have to be a great defense and we’re going to have to make some stops when we need to.”

The Cowboys will conduct their ninth practice on Thursday and will have their first major scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.