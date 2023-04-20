LARAMIE – Emmanuel Pregnon was supposed to be one of the best players on Wyoming’s roster.

Instead, the Pokes’ projected starting right guard is one of the most coveted names in the portal.

Pregnon’s decision to seek a transfer was not shock.

Head coach Craig Bohl was having conversations with him “for several weeks” and his departure had been a rumor inside the locker room ahead of last Saturday's decision by Pregnon to transfer.

Now UW is facing the reality of retooling an offensive line that already lost 2022 starters Eric Abojei and Zach Watts to graduation.

“We’re thin at the offensive line right now,” Bohl said. “As a result, we need to find eight competent players and we don’t have eight right now. We’re looking hard and there’s guys that are over there working.”

The obvious candidate to fill in at right guard is Jack Walsh. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound sophomore made two starts for an injured Pregnon last season and also backed up Watts at left guard.

Redshirt freshmen Rex Johnsen, Wes King and Luke Sandy have all been pushing Walsh during spring practice.

“We’ve got a bunch of young dudes, it’s their first spring ball, which is kind of the position I was in last year,” Walsh said. “So, we’ve got to see if there is a kid who can fill the right guard spot, then I play left guard, or vice versa.

"We have some younger dudes that have really played well and are really getting into this offense and understanding it a lot.”

Johnsen, who grew up in the small town of Logan, Iowa, didn’t know much about the Cowboys until Tim Polasek reached out to him during the recruiting process. The former Iowa offensive line coach and current UW offensive coordinator won a friendly bet with the prospect during his visit.

“Coach P and I played a game of corn hole, and if I lost, I had to commit," Johnsen said. "Sure enough, I lost.”

The 6-5, 294-pound Johnsen has been mostly working at right guard this spring and also getting some snaps at right tackle.

“Rex is a guy who I think can do a backflip and everything else. He was a great (high school) wrestler,” Bohl said. “He has been inconsistent. Sometimes he can just take a guy and de-cleat him and the next time he gets beat up front then he drags his head.”

Johnsen doesn’t plan on being as patient as Pregnon, who did not appear in any games in 2020 and redshirted in 2021 before emerging as a dominant force last fall.

“It’s a great opportunity. Obviously, Emmanuel is a hell of a player, and he was coaching me every day, teaching me on my footsteps and making me a better player,” Johnsen said. “I’m excited for the opportunity. It’s definitely a spot I see open and I’m going to try to take that shot and not waste time.”

King, who is listed at 6-5, 292 pounds, is also primarily playing guard and has been more consistent than Johnsen.

“We’re confident that hopefully both of them can turn into contributors,” Bohl said. “We certainly need one to be right now, and they’re in a dogfight.”

Sandy starred at Legend High School in Parker, Colorado, which is the same program that produced Chad Muma. The 6-2, 289-pound converted defensive tackle has been getting reps at guard and at center behind returning starter Nofoafia Tulafono.

“Another guy who is really fighting is young Luke Sandy,” offensive line coach Joe Tripodi said. “This is a good group to coach. They want to be coached, they’re hungry and the competition with those four young guys makes us all better.”

Frank Crum missed the first two weeks of spring practice but returned to the field Tuesday. The 6-7, 315-pound super senior could be penciled in as an all-Mountain West selection at right tackle, but he will also get a look at left tackle.

Abojei made a successful transition from right tackle to left tackle during his final season at UW.

“We have to look at that,” Tripodi said. “Frank has played a lot of football; he has played a lot of football on the right side. If anyone could do that it would be Frank. That’s something that you would look into.

“Being an offensive line coach it’s my job to recommend, OK, these are the best five.”

Caden Barnett, best known for his viral dance video at the Arizona Bowl, is expected to become a household name on the offensive line. The 6-5, 305-pound sophomore is currently out with an injury.

“Caden is a freak athlete for his size. He is bigger than me and he’s twice the athlete I am. He is just a really good player,” Walsh said. “It will be fun to see who will play that left tackle position. I know Coach Tripodi will put the best five guys out there to be successful.”

Forrest Scheel is also trying to get into the mix at tackle after transferring from Iowa Central Community College last year. Deshawn Woods, the highest-ranked recruit in program history, is focusing on academics this spring.

UW will add seven true freshmen to the offensive line room over the summer. The coaching staff could also add depth from the portal.

“It’s a different style of football playing for Wyoming,” Walsh said of the competition on the offensive line. “You have to grind it out every practice and every practice is special in its own way.

"You can’t look too far ahead; you’ve got to focus on that day and (the younger players are) starting to develop that mindset.”