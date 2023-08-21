LARAMIE – They have heard the complaints from the paying customers and are seeking more balance on offense.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, the former Iowa offensive line coach who is entering his third season with the Pokes, have put more of an emphasis on the passing game during fall camp.

Andrew Peasley has to be better in his second season as the team’s starting quarterback after completing 52.4% of his passes for 1,574 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

But that doesn’t mean UW will be getting away from the running attack, despite losing projected starter Dawaiian McNeely to a season-ending knee injury, in the opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).

“I applaud our offensive staff. They were challenged,” Bohl said. “We don’t need urban renewal; we’ve got to get better. That’s just as plain spoken as what I can be. I’m confident you’re going to see a significant change and improvement. And I’m confident you’re going to see it the first night.”

The Star-Tribune recently caught up with Polasek to get his pulse on the Pokes’ offense. Here’s an excerpt from the conversation that has been lightly edited for clarity:

Thorburn: Iowa and UW seem similar in that both programs produce an impressive number of NFL players, run the ball well, play great defense and rely on the kicking game to grind out games. Of course, there is criticism of the passing games at both places. This is your third year in Laramie after coming from Iowa to UW, do you feel this unit is set up to call plays the way you want to?

Polasek: Absolutely. As we bump into coaches in our league and stuff, I have respect from all of our peers. Coaches, older players, and I would put media right up there, I think that’s how important those relationships are, and I strive for respect with those group of guys. We know we are challenging people, whether it’s the quarterback run game, RPO stuff. We just have to be more efficient. When I look back at my time in the Big Ten, which even goes back to my childhood because that’s where I grew up, when you look at the Iowa’s and the Wisconsin’s of the world and you look at the last 20 years of that, there are a lot of programs that would trade for that success. Listen, Iowa has a plan for how they want to win games and how they are comfortable losing games. That might be the more important question: How are you willing to lose a ballgame? OK, Coach (Kirk) Ferentz will tell you our fundamentals are great, our ball security, play good defense and special teams and dang it we’ve got to run the football. I’ve always been impacted by that, but I’ve always been a coordinator that wanted to be more on the side of, let’s be all that and be explosive and be efficient and stay on the field at the same time. It’s just so obvious right now for us that creating red zone opportunities, being successful down there and being five or six points better on third down is going to create so much more volume and so much more opportunities for our players.

Thorburn: Andrew Peasley has said it was challenging to go from the spread (at Utah State) to the pro-style offense here. How much further along is he in his second year in this system?

Polasek: I told Coach Bohl, in not a heated conversation because we don’t have those, but a pointed conversation, ‘Coach, you know what, I’ve got a chance this year. We’ve got a chance this year.’ And here’s why: This is the first quarterback in three years that I’m working with that I’ve worked with for Year Two. That means something. I really think it’s a unique opportunity to say, ‘This is our work, this is the system and we’re both in sync.’ In practice it’s obvious to me now there were several occasions where, not that he didn’t know the plays (last season), but now he really knows what’s going on and what’s going on around him. I mean, hell, he never even threw to a tight end before coming here. Meanwhile, you are writing article, and everybody is talking about our tight ends, and everyone wants to know why the tight ends are utilized and he had never even thrown to a tight end before because everything was so spread out. So, his familiarity with not only our verbiage and how to get a play called in, but he’s also just rolling through it now. Compared to a year ago when he’s coming from a spread offense, there should be improvement.

Thorburn: The offensive line obviously has old guys, young guys and guys playing different positions. What have you seen from that group during camp?

Polasek: We really do like where we’re at from a program standpoint with the nutrition and the development of strength and size. With one of our former players, I’m not even going to say his name, exiting we have to bring along the seventh and the eighth and the ninth guy. Unfortunately, I walked up with Frank (Crum) the other day and I said, ‘Frank, I appreciate you, but it’s really important that we enjoy each other this year.’ Because we should really enjoy a sixth-year or a fifth-year guy. So much thought is going into those what-if scenarios, but the guys that have played and have experience are playing at a high level. They’re playing well. Frank, Fia (Tulafono), Jack Walsh … Caden Barnett is ready to go. It’s just a matter of where is Wes King, Luke Sandy, Forrest Scheel? Can you get something out of Rex Johnsen? Can you find a freshman you can get ready in Week Eight? Because that’s just the reality of it now, and I never thought I’d say that you might need a freshman offensive lineman in a developmental program, which is how we were at NDSU, how we were at Iowa and that’s how we are here. So we’re just getting younger and younger and that causes some concern.

Thorburn: After losing Dawaiian McNeely (torn ACL) in camp and with Harrison Waylee making his way back, does anything change having two smaller guys, D.Q. James and Jamari Ferrell, or is it the same approach and just next man up?

Polasek: It has got to be next man up to some degree. You know where we can be better? We have to put these pieces in the spots to what they do well, and we have to leverage what we do have and not be so worried about what we don’t have. That’s coming straight from Coach Bohl and now it’s sticking with me. Those guys all have skill sets that we can leverage. Is there an every-down back that can go into Texas Tech and play every snap and do every skill set of pass protection, route running, screens, carrying the ball? We’re still figuring that out. It seems like this is the mode we’ve been in since December because that’s the same way the bowl game was. But I do believe Sam Scott can cover roll out, I do believe that D.Q. James, when he’s healthy, there is a role for him, and he can be a weapon. Jamari has proven to be a guy that can be a physical guy that can run behind his pads. We just don’t have time to think about what we don’t have, and we have to move forward. With that being said, my thoughts and prayers not only to Dawaiian but to his family. I mean, he has had a tough career as far as being injured and he is one talented guy.

Thorburn: What have you seen in the wide receiver competition where you have so many players vying for playing time?

Polasek: That’s pretty cool to talk about. I think it’s starting to shake out but there’s not a huge separation between one, two and three and four, five and six. Then I think that separation between four, five and six is less than it used to be to seven and eight. I’ve seen a spirited group, a really hard-working group led by Wyatt (Wieland). Alex Brown has battled some injuries, missed a day or two with an illness, but I’ve seen him compete better on a day-to-day basis. Ryan (Marquez) is really consistent. Then you’ve got guys like Jaylen (Sargent) and Caleb (Merritt) that have been in the program and are starting to show a comfort and rapport with the quarterbacks. The two new guys, it’s hard for me with the portal and everything, but you get two kids that show up and just work hard and are great kids and seem to be wonderful fits in our culture in Devin (Boddie) and Ayir (Asante). Smart guys. We’re different than Vanderbilt, too, not just academically, we’re doing more offensively from the same formation and motion because we’re trying to create matchups. But it has been good. Those guys have competed hard and I think there’s more play-making that’s showing up on a daily basis.