Wyoming Cowboys offensive line coach Derek Frazier leaving to join Cincnnati Bengals

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl is in the process of hiring his sixth offensive line coach in nine seasons at Wyoming.

After spending one year on UW’s staff, Derek Frazier is leaving Laramie to join the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff, according to a report by FootballScoop.

Frazier, who became the Cowboys' offensive line coach after two seasons with the New York Jets, will return to the NFL to help Joe Burrow stay upright. The Bengals’ star quarterback was sacked seven times during Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Bohl is expected to hire Joe Tripodi, who spent the last three seasons at Temple, as UW’s new offensive line coach.

Tripodi, a Northwestern graduate who spent nine seasons on the Northern Illinois staff, was announced as Idaho’s new offensive line coach on Jan. 7.

“As an O-line coach myself, I am really picky about who I want in that position,” Idaho head coach Jason Eck said in a release. “Joe was my first choice for the job, so we are very excited to get him and his wonderful family here, and I think our guys will enjoy playing for him."

The Athletic reported Monday that Cody Booth, who was Colorado State’s tight ends coach in 2021, will replace Tripodi at Idaho as the coaching carousel continues spinning.

Frazier, whose father Tom Frazier was a team captain on UW’s 1966 Sun Bowl team, was hired last February when AJ Blazek left after a week on the job to take the same position at Vanderbilt.

Scott Fuchs was Bohl’s offensive line coach for five seasons before leaving following the 2018 campaign.

Klayton Adams was hired in February 2019, but left to join the Indianapolis Colts a month later without coaching the Cowboys in a game. Bart Miller lasted two seasons at UW before departing to join Bret Bielema’s staff at Illinois.

UW’s second-year offensive coordinator, Tim Polasek, was the offensive line coach at Iowa before replacing Brent Vigen.

The Cowboys lose four seniors with significant starting experience on the offensive line but return veterans Eric Abojei, Latrell Bible and Frank Crum.

The 2022 recruiting class includes six offensive linemen, including four-star prospect Deshawn Woods, the highest-ranked recruit in UW history.

UW’s other offseason staff changes included the hiring of longtime Texas assistant Oscar Giles to replace Pete Kaligis, who left to be the associate head coach at Washington State, as defensive tackles coach.

Wide receivers coach Mike Grant received a promotion to be Bohl’s associate head coach.

