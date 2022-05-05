Wyoming Cowboys offensive lineman Logan Harris signs with Detroit Lions

LARAMIE – Logan Harris’ patience has paid off again.

A week after the NFL draft started with the first round, Wyoming’s steady right guard was signed Thursday by the Detroit Lions.

Harris is the fourth Poke to get an NFL rookie opportunity, along with third-round pick Chad Muma (Jacksonville) and fellow undrafted free agents Garrett Crall (Miami) and Keegan Cryder (Tampa Bay).

During his five seasons with the Cowboys, the durable and versatile Harris played in 54 games with 42 starts.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Torrington native started 13 games as a true freshmen in 2017 when Josh Allen was still UW’s quarterback and all 13 games last season as a super senior.

During the program’s pro day in March, which was attended by 29 of the 32 NFL teams, Harris set the tone for the day by benching 225 pounds 25 times before the on-field workouts. His results would have ranked No. 8 among all offensive linemen at the combine.

During the drill work, Harris was put through the paces by former UW offensive line coach Derek Frazier, who is now working for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It was awesome to have somebody I’m comfortable with,” Harris said of working out for Frazier. “We understand each other. It was cool having him here. It was great to see him. … It was just like practice.”

Harris, a three-time honorable mention all-Mountain West selection, said his versatility at UW, where he played center and both guard positions during his career, should help him in the NFL.

UW safety Esaias Gandy and running back Trey Smith have not been signed by NFL teams at this point after working out during pro day and going undrafted.

