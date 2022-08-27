Wyoming Cowboys open 2022 season with deflating loss at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – The TBAs on the depth chart make more sense now.

Craig Bohl decided not to name a starting quarterback – or punter – to keep counterpart Bret Bielema guessing enter their Week 0 chess match.

Maybe UW doesn’t have a QB1 or a P1.

The Pokes put themselves in checkmate with pathetic passing – and punting – during a 38-6 loss to Illinois on Saturday in front of a crowd of 37,832 witnesses at Memorial Stadium.

A group of yellow and brown clad fans left after the third quarter in disgust. So did most of the student section to celebrate.

Andrew Peasley was supposed to bring better efficiency and some swagger to the quarterback position after transferring in from Utah State to win the job vacated by Levi Williams when the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl most valuable player transferred out to join the reigning Mountain West champion Aggies.

While digging a 17-3 hole in the first half, Peasley was 2-for-10 passing for 14 yards with an interception. That’s a passer rating of 11.8. He finished 6-for-21 passing for 40 yards and a passer rating of 35.

UW’s offense was 0-for-11 on third-down conversions. Titus Swen (98 yards) and Peasley (76 yards) made some plays in the running game, but you can’t beat a Big Ten team on the road with a one-dimensional offense.

Bohl usually gets a good feel for his team about midway through the first quarter of the first game. He probably felt a little ill at that point in the festivities as his squad performed like the third-youngest team in the FBS.

The Cowboys allowed a 43-yard return of the opening kickoff and a two-play 52-yard scoring drive capped with Tommy DeVito’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Chase Brown to make the score 7-0 with 14:19 left in the first quarter.

Clayton Stewart shanked a 22-yard punt after Peasley threw three consecutive incompletions on UW’s first drive.

Missed tackles on defense and missed opportunities on offense followed.

Peasley ran for gains of 17 and 37 yards to give the Pokes a first-and-goal, but Treyton Welch couldn’t hang on to a potential game-tying touchdown catch and UW settled for a 22-yard field goal by John Hoyland.

In the second quarter, Peasley was stopped short on a third-and-1, and Brown scored an 11-yard touchdown on third-and-1 to make the score 14-3.

Devon Witherspoon intercepted Peasley to set up a field goal to extend the lead to 17-3. Another 22-yard shank by Stewart gave the Illini a chance to add to the lead but Caleb Griffin missed a 51-yard try with 40 seconds left in the first half.

UW’s defenders already had their hands on their hips in the first half as Brown rushed for 139 yards on a humid afternoon in the Midwest.

Swen broke off a 25-yard run to begin the third quarter, but after an incompletion on third-and-5, the seven-play drive ended with a 46-yard field goal by Hoyland.

UW’s defense forced a three-and-out but the Pokes were unable to move the chains on a third-and-5.

Illinois then went on a backbreaking 11-play, 78-yard drive capped with a DeVito touchdown pass to Pat Bryant to push the advantage to 24-6.

After going 0-for-9 on third-down conversion attempts, the Pokes went for a fourth-and-1 in the waning moments of the third quarter and Peasley was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

Even the QB sneak was a struggle for UW.

Brown finished his touchdown hat trick on the first play of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 31-6.

The Illini might prove to be pretty salty on defense this season. Coordinator Ryan Walters is a rising star in the business who will likely be an FBS head coach soon.

But as the Cowboys begin their fifth season since Josh Allen left for the NFL, Bohl and his staff still haven’t found an answer at the game’s most important position.

Unless Peasley can show dramatic improvement soon, this is going to be another long season for UW. Two Illini defensive backs dropped interceptions or his stat line would have been even more depressing.

I’d imagine Scott Frost’s flight home from Ireland after Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern was the only one that felt longer for a head coach than Bohl’s charter from Champaign to Laradise.

The Pokes need to go back to the drawing board on offense and find a way to defend their home turf with three consecutive games at War Memorial Stadium.

Perhaps the QB and P positions are still TBA.