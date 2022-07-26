Wyoming Cowboys open fall camp with better chemistry, more position battles

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of 12 articles previewing Mountain West football teams based on order of their predicted order of finish in the preseason media poll.

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl did not declare: Those Cowboys who stayed will be champions.

Although Wyoming’s ninth-year head coach did note last week in Las Vegas that North Dakota State won its first FCS championship during his ninth season in Fargo.

One thing is clear as the Pokes begin fall camp with a morning practice Wednesday: This is a more tight-knit team than the 2021 squad that underachieved and then experienced transfer tumult.

The shock and awe of losing 15 players to the portal since the end of the 7-6 campaign wore off as new leaders emerged quickly during winter strength and conditioning workouts.

“Everybody just started buying in, and I haven’t seen anything like it since I’ve been here,” linebacker Easton Gibbs said during the Mountain West media day event last week at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. “You see young guys pushing older guys and older guys pushing younger guys holding each other accountable. It’s really cool to see.”

The Cowboys are picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division in the MW media poll, but there was a quiet confidence inside the High Altitude Performance Center throughout spring practice.

Bohl has made an effort to get to know his players better and with almost every starting spot up for grabs there is a noticeable competitive spirit throughout the revamped roster.

Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley is the favorite to replace Famous Idaho Potato Bowl most valuable player Levi Williams as the starting quarterback.

Evan Svoboda and Hank Gibbs have a lot of potential and will try to push Peasley over the next three weeks before UW begins game planning for the Aug. 27 opener at Illinois.

“Andrew came in and he’s got this type of swagger and moxie to him,” Easton Gibbs said. “He’s a confident guy, and I think that at quarterback we need that. Whether he’s the captain or not, he’s the one that goes out there and calls the plays and the checks. You can tell he’s a leader at heart. He makes good decisions, which is something we kind of lacked in the past at that spot. …

“It’s looking promising. I’ll leave it at that.”

The Cowboys finished 117th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 101st in passer rating (122.96) last season with Sean Chambers (transferred to Montana State) and Williams (transferred to Utah State) splitting the starts.

Peasley has already played quarterback in the MW, completing 53.8% of his passes for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions during 18 appearances with the Aggies.

Bohl expects UW to be more efficient in the passing game this fall, but the identity of the offense will not change as long as he’s in charge.

Expect a heavy dose of Titus Swen, who will be RB1 among a deep unit that also includes Dawaiian McNeely, D.Q. James, Jordon Vaughn and spring game standout Joey Braasch.

“It can be anybody,” Swen said when asked which of his teammates will be the first to come off the bench and spell him. “All of those running backs have a different and unique quality to help us win.”

The Pokes will have to replace dynamic wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who took his talents to Texas after making 12 touchdown catches last season, by committee.

Joshua Cobbs and Wyatt Wieland are the leading candidates to start but sophomores Alex Brown and Tyrese Grant and redshirt freshman Jaylen Sargent are also in the mix. Gunner Gentry is back after a long battle with injuries and Bohl said true freshman Caleb Merritt will likely contribute.

UW is loaded at tight end with Parker Christensen, Jackson Marcotte, Colin O’Brien and Treyton Welsh all back.

Super senior Eric Abojei has moved to left tackle and Frank Crum is another potential all-conference player at right tackle. The coaching staff is excited about the potential of center Nofoafia Tulafono and guards Emmanuel Pregnon, Jack Walsh and Zach Watts.

“We’re still going to be a run-first football team, but we’ve got to be more explosive in the passing game and we need to stay on the field,” Bohl said. “That doesn’t mean you’re going to see us be a blend of 50-50 on first-and-10. I think you’re still going to see us lean towards running the ball, but we’ve got to be more productive.”

Jay Sawvell’s defense performed pretty well, at least statistically in 2021. However, UW’s defensive coordinator expects better play on the back end and more pressure from a new group of pass rushers.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole dominated the spring game and expect to do the same against foes in the MW.

DeVonne Harris, Sebastian Harsh, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders are the next men up at defensive end with Solomon Byrd (USC) and Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) transferring to Power 5 programs. The Pokes added Alabama transfer Keelan Cox via the portal after the spring game.

Easton Gibbs was groomed by All-American Chad Muma and the coaching staff is confident he can live up the program’s lofty standard at the middle linebacker position.

Bohl is concerned about the weak-side linebacker spot entering camp with Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo, Connor Shay and Shae Suiaunoa vying for the starting job.

Mississippi transfer Jakorey Hawkins and Cam Stone played outstanding in the spring at cornerback, where UW lost veterans Azizi Hearn (UCLA) and CJ Coldon (Oklahoma) to Power 5 programs.

There is also a lot of confidence in nickel Keonte Glinton and safeties Miles Williams, Isaac White and Wyett Ekeler.

“I love the vibe,” Ekeler said during the spring. “We’re all brothers here. It doesn’t matter if we’re competing or not, we’re out here having fun. Every practice, there are a lot of jokes. We may be getting into it, especially with the offense, but at the end of the day we’re all family.”