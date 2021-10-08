Wyoming Cowboys open Mountain West play at Air Force Falcons

The Cowboys know they will have to play nearly flawless assignment football to get the Falcons, who are second nationally in time of possession (37:31), off the field.

Air Force scored on its first four possessions, was 9-for-15 on third-down conversions, 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions and had the ball for 41:53 during last week’s 38-10 razing of New Mexico.

“Everybody has got a job to do, and we always try to hone in on that as much as we can,” linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “I mean, there’s so many moving parts to that offense. Everybody has got to do their job because one slipup could let something out the gate.”

The Cowboys lost the previous meeting against the Falcons, 20-6, in the 2019 regular-season finale. The defense held Air Force to 162 rushing yards, but Levi Williams and Tyler Vander Waal combined for 111 passing yards and two interceptions, and Xazavian Valladay finished with just 38 yards rushing and averaged 2.7 yards per carry.

A healthy Sean Chambers, who improved to 13-3 as UW’s starting quarterback with the 24-22 comeback win at UConn two weeks ago, has led the program to its best start since 1996.