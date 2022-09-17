Wyoming Cowboys open Mountain West play with statement win over Air Force

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl still believes this is the best Air Force team Troy Calhoun has fielded during his nine seasons at Wyoming.

So what does that make the Cowboys?

The third-youngest team in the FBS is now 3-1 overall and on top of the Mountain Division standings after a gutsy 17-14 victory over the Falcons on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.

UW toppled one of the Mountain West favorites after holding Air Force, which led the nation in rushing (508 yards per game) through two games, to 171 yards on the ground.

Not many people had the Pokes penciled in for a three-game winning streak after the 38-6 loss at Illinois in Week 0.

“It’s been really cool,” middle linebacker Read Sunn said of the team’s dramatic early-season turnaround. “We’re a bunch of kids on social media and stuff. We see what everyone says. Just being like a young team, I think a lot of people doubted us.

“With being young there are a lot of guys ready to prove themselves that have been waiting in the shadows, ready to go. Just a real motivated team ready to prove ourselves.”

The Cowboys will renew another old rivalry at No. 12 BYU next Saturday.

No matter what happens in the non-conference finale in Provo, Utah, the Pokes have a leg up on the Mountain Division after sending the Falcons (2-1, 0-1) home with their first loss of the season.

“We’re an emerging football team,” Bohl said. “We’re a young football team in a lot of spots, but a lot of those guys are growing up fast.”

Sunn made his first career start in place of Easton Gibbs, who was thought to be scratched from the game until his 104-degree fever went down near kickoff. They tag-teamed for a combined 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

“They kind of pulled the plug on me,” Gibbs said of the medical staff. “Then I got on another IV and something magical happened and it dropped me down a bit. So I got taped and went out there.”

Bohl called nose guard Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole into his office early in the week and told them the game was in their hands. The dominant duo combined for 15 tackles to thwart Air Force’s vaunted triple-option.

“I think Wyoming historically has always done a good job of playing them, playing the run,” Godbout said. “I think we knew what we could do.”

Bohl improved to 5-3 against Air Force and credited his coaching staff for improving his record to 4-0 against Calhoun in Laramie.

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel and offensive coordinator Tim Polasek came up with brilliant game plans.

“I thought we really had them out of whack there,” Bohl said of his defense making the Air Force machine that ran over Colorado 41-10 short circuit at 7,220 feet. “Typically people will struggle. I was on the phones with coach Sawvel and he was very in sync. It was almost like he was one step ahead of them.”

A year after UW’s disheartening 24-14 loss at Falcon Stadium, Polasek had a script for how he wanted this game to play out under the Friday night lights at War Memorial Stadium.

“Valuing every trip out there, and at the same time being aggressive as a play caller, is so critical because you don’t want to play from behind against them,” Polasek said leading up to the game. “So I think the first goal for us against an offense like this is to have the lead at the end of the half. Then the second goal is to make sure it’s a ball game in the fourth quarter.

“Then winning is out there.”

UW led 10-0 at the intermission after holding Air Force to 47 yards rushing on 19 attempts (2.5 yards per attempt).

John Hoyland made a 20-yard field goal and Air Force’s Matthew Dapore missed a 53-yard try. Andrew Peasley threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Welch before halftime.

After the Falcons scored 14 unanswered points to take the lead in the fourth quarter, the Pokes responded with an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped with Titus Swen’s 5-yard touchdown run.

Peasley completed a 24-yard pass to Wyatt Wieland to move the sticks on third-and-9 and a 29-yard screen pass to Parker Christensen to set up Swen’s game-winning score.

“I really think our coaching staff, because you guys know I don’t do a hell of a lot of coaching, really did a great job of composing game plans,” Bohl said. “And the players went out and executed. We beat a really good football team tonight. It took a lot. A lot of behind-the-scenes stories. That guy (Gibbs) over there, I was told he wasn’t supposed to play.”

All is well that ends well.

This victory could be the start of something special for the Pokes in the MW this fall.