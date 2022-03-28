Wyoming Cowboys open spring practice Tuesday

LARAMIE – After a tumultuous winter the Cowboys begin spring football practice Tuesday.

Since Wyoming’s 52-38 victory over Kent State on Dec. 21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 13 players have entered the transfer portal and six transfers have been added to the roster.

UW loses 12 starters, six on offense and six on defense, and 17 players from the final 2021 two-deep.

Head coach Craig Bohl will also be working with two new assistants in defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles and offensive line coach Joe Tripodi.

Here are five key storylines to track during the Pokes’ 14 practices leading into the spring game April 30 at War Memorial Stadium:

1. The QB reshuffle

Levi Williams (Utah State) and Sean Chambers (Montana State) have moved on after splitting time last season and combining for 2,115 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Chambers led UW to a 4-0 start before struggling against Mountain West competition and getting benched midseason after completing just 50.8% of his passes.

Williams was the Potato Bowl most valuable player but decided to seek a fresh start with the reigning MW champion Aggies, even though he will likely be backing up returning starter Logan Bonner in Logan, Utah.

UW ranked 117th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 101st in passer rating (122.96).

“We wanted to throw the ball more,” Bohl said during his signing day press conference last month. “But it’s hard when you go out there and watch practice and see a hitch route get thrown in the dirt.”

Second-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek will have three new quarterbacks to work with in 2022 with the additions of transfers Andrew Peasley and Evan Svoboda, as well as 2022 recruit Caden Becker.

The unofficial trade between Mountain Division rivals was completed when Peasley transferred from Utah State to UW. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior is the favorite to be the Cowboys’ starter in 2022 after completing 53.8% of his passes for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions during 18 appearances with the Aggies.

Peasley also ran for 510 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard touchdown run against New Mexico in 2020.

“I think he’s an excellent player,” Bohl said of Peasley, who led Utah State to a road win at Air Force last season. “I think our system is going to speak to his skill sets and that he can do really well. We’re excited about him.”

The 6-5, 229-pound Svoboda, a lightly recruited prospect who saw limited playing time at Snow College, has a backstory and physical presence reminiscent of Josh Allen.

“With my competitive edge and my drive and my passion, I think I can come in there and improve that QB room,” Svoboda said. “And really, really compete for it, be the guy.”

Gavin Beerup, Jayden Clemons and Hank Gibbs return at quarterback after backing up Chambers and Williams the past two seasons.

Becker, a 6-4, 220-pound prospect from Omaha, Nebraska, will join the competition this summer.

2. Big losses at the line of scrimmage

UW was hit hard by graduation and transfers along the offensive and defensive lines, two units that were among the most experienced in the country entering the disappointing 2021 campaign.

Tripodi is Bohl’s sixth offensive line coach hire in nine seasons. He will have to find replacements for Rudy Stofer and Alonzo Velazquez at left tackle, Keegan Kryder at center and Logan Harris at right guard.

Right tackle Frank Crum returns and left guard Eric Abojei has decided to use his extra year of eligibility after a promising start to his career was slowed by injuries. Latrell Bible is the projected starter at center.

Zach Watts, Nofoafia Tulatono and Mana Taimani should also be in the mix. It will be interesting to see if four-star recruit Deshawn Woods, the highest-ranked prospect to sign with UW, can have an immediate impact after arriving on campus this summer as a true freshman.

On the defensive line, the Pokes must replace super senior Garrett Crall and transfers Solomon Byrd, Jaylen Pate and Victor Jones.

DeVonne Harris will have a chance to take over one of the defensive end spots. Some young players with opportunities to make their mark include Sabastian Harsh, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Braden Siders, Tyce Westland and Micah Young.

UW is in good shape on the interior with the return of Cole Godbout (nose tackle) and Jordan Bertagnole (defensive tackle).

“When we started winter workouts I was looking around in our group and like, ‘Holy, crap, I’m one of like two oldest guys in this group,” said Bertagnole, a fourth-year junior from Casper. “I mean, it’s definitely time to step up and lead that group.”

3. Who are the playmakers?

The most talented player to leave the Pokes during the offseason was wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who signed with Texas after making 44 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.

UW must also replace super senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt, who was second on the team with 296 receiving yards.

Joshua Cobbs is the leading returning receiver with 25 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown last season with opposing defenses obviously focusing on Neyor. Wyatt Wieland and Alex Brown also saw action.

Jaylen Sargent, who played sparingly after a strong fall camp as a true freshman, will have an opportunity to be a breakout player. Gunner Gentry adds some much-needed experience if he can stay healthy.

At tight end, UW returns Treyton Welch, Colin O’Brien and Jackson Marcotte. Parker Christensen is another intriguing target from the fullback position.

There are pieces in place for the passing game, but the offense will still feature Titus Swen and the next generation of running backs. Xazavian Valladay is using his extra year of eligibility at Arizona State.

“It’s going to come down to what your players can do,” UW associate head coach and wide receivers coach Mike Grant said of possible changes to the offense in 2022. “I know there’s going to be a quarterback competition between the guys that we brought in and the guys that were here. It’s seeing what best fits them and adjusting your system accordingly.”

4. No Muma in the middle

Before UW’s first spring practice, Chad Muma will be featured during the program’s pro day Tuesday, which will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the High Altitude Performance Center.

Muma finished his Cowboy career with 267 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The All-American middle linebacker finished with an FBS-leading 142 stops during his senior season.

UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said Easton Gibbs, who was second on the team with 89 tackles, will get a look at both the middle and weak-side spots this spring.

“We’ll adjust the defense and the linebacker position to what he does best a little bit,” Aaron Bohl said. “We’re trying to get him to make some plays in space at a higher rate.”

Shae Suiaunoa and Connor Shay have been getting groomed for this opportunity behind Muma and Gibbs.

Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, was drawn to UW after seeing Logan Wilson and Muma developed into NFL players.

“I think that was something that did attract Cole,” Aaron Bohl said. “He was a guy that had a similar body type as those guys, he was a high school safety. I think he saw that similar path, and we’re hoping we’re going to go the same direction.”

5. Secondary shakeup

The Pokes lost five defensive backs to the transfer portal, including starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma) and Azizi Hearn (UCLA) to Power 5 programs.

Hard-hitting safeties Rome Weber (transferred to Western Kentucky) and Esaias Gandy (graduated) must also be replaced.

Cameron Stone, the backup to both Coldon and Hearn, will be in position to take over one of the starting spots. He will be challenged by Power 5 transfer cornerbacks Deron Harrell (Wisconsin) and Jakorey Hawkins (Mississippi).

Zaire Jackson, the star of the 2021 spring game, will be a factor if he is able to return from a knee injury that sidelined him as a true freshman.

Isaac White emerged as a solid starter down the stretch after Gandy was unable to play due to injury. Air Force transfer TJ Urban, a star quarterback in high school, will begin his Cowboy career at safety.

Keonte Glinton started the Potato Bowl at the nickel spot after Keyon Blankenbaker entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

“Some of our assistant coaches may have probed a little bit on, what are you thinking?” Craig Bohl said when asked if he tried to talk any of the players in the portal out of transferring. “But I can tell you this, we’ve got a really good program and we want players that are bought in to play Cowboy tough football. You’ve got to be all in.”

