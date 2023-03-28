LARAMIE – Craig Bohl believes the Cowboys are close.

How close?

“I talked about the 2%,” Bohl said.

After opening his 10th spring practice as Wyoming’s head coach with a spirited session on Tuesday evening, Bohl said the Pokes must build on last season’s 7-6 campaign.

UW was 7-3 and one untimely interception away from beating Boise State, which would have made things really interesting in the Mountain West race, but the Pokes lost their final three games.

The Cowboys ran out of healthy bodies ahead of the lopsided defeat to eventual conference champion Fresno State in the regular-season finale and were unable to get the sour taste out of their mouths during an overtime defeat to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl.

After calling a meeting with the strength and conditioning staff, the coaches and the players, Bohl challenged the Pokes to get 2% better so the team doesn’t hit the wall in November this time.

“In our conference what I’ve seen is the margins for difference are really slim,” Bohl said. “That’s that 2%, and sometimes people think that 2% is pretty easy to obtain, but that 2% at the back end is really hard. …

“Good is not good enough, and it’s going to take a collective effort by all of us.”

Bohl said in February this is the most excited he has been to get on the field for spring practice in his lengthy coaching career. He was in such a good mood Tuesday that he had dinner brought in for the media before post-practice interviews.

Having a returning starter at quarterback always helps the offense get off to a good start.

Andrew Peasley is entering his second season leading the Cowboys after completing 52.4% of his passes for 1,574 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“First of all, at the quarterback position, we’ve got to have continual progress there, just to see Andrew take another step as far as mastering our offense,” Bohl said. “Last year a lot of things were new. He’s a bright guy but it was the first year seeing him.”

Only three of UW’s six quarterbacks were given reps during Tuesday’s practice. Jayden Clemons and Evan Svoboda are currently the front-runners in the battle to be Peasley’s backup.

Clemons threw the game-winning touchdown at Colorado State and was intercepted in the end zone to seal the agonizing defeat to Boise State.

Svoboda, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore, developed behind the scenes last fall after transferring from Snow College.

“We’re taking a hard look at Evan Svoboda. I thought he did some good things today,” Bohl said. “I saw him being much surer with his throws, his accuracy has improved. A lot of times mastering our offense, it’s a deep dive, which is why a lot of our guys have been able to make the transition to the NFL. It’s not an easy transition. I thought he was better handling the huddle today, he was more decisive on his decisions, and he was more accurate.”

Running back Harrison Waylee, a talented transfer from Northern Illinois, made a good first impression. Dawaiian McNeely also returned to action after missing the Arizona Bowl with an injury.

Bohl said the gains made by the wide receivers in the strength program also showed up.

The return of defensive end Sabastian Harsh, who missed the entire 2022 season with a serious knee injury, bolstered a potentially dominant front led by DeVonne Harris, Cole Godbout, Jordan Bertagnole and Braden Siders.

Bohl said the team is “a little thin” at linebacker and offensive line due to injuries but it will allow some young players to get more snaps.

UW’s second spring practice is scheduled for Thursday. The spring game will be at 2 p.m. on April 29 in War Memorial Stadium.