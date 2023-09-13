LARAMIE – Oscar Giles has acclimated well to 7,220 feet since joining Wyoming’s coaching staff.

UW head coach Craig Bohl introduced Giles to the cold decades earlier as a young assistant at Wisconsin when the two went ice fishing together during the Palacios, Texas, native’s recruiting visit in Madison.

“When that ice was cracking on that water, it was not refreshing,” Giles recalled of the experience after being hired by Bohl in January 2022. “Basically, I hugged him like he was my mom.”

Bohl knew landing Giles, who was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy during his playing days with the Longhorns and was an assistant at Texas under Mack Brown (2005-13) and Tom Herman (2017-20), at Wisconsin was a longshot.

But the two stayed in touch over the years and after longtime UW assistant Pete Kaligis left for Washington State following the 2021 season, Bohl finally signed Giles to join his program.

Giles will experience a homecoming of sorts when the Cowboys (2-0) play No. 4 Texas on Saturday at DKR-Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., Longhorn Network).

“I’ll be excited, and some goose bumps will be going around when I walk in that stadium,” said Giles, who has a national championship ring from the Longhorns’ 2005 BCS title. “But at the end of the day, there’s nothing I can do to change the outcome of the game. It’s up to those kids. What I can do for our guys is get them to know the game plan and get them to feel really comfortable with what they have to do.”

The strength of UW’s team is Giles’ interior defensive line group led by Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole. The depth he has been able to develop behind those Mountain West standouts will also serve the Pokes well against an elite opponent in the heat of Austin.

The Cowboys already took down one of Texas’ rivals, Texas Tech, in the opener. Godbout and Bertagnole combined for 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during last week’s 31-17 victory over Portland State.

Giles told Bohl his players “are going to be eating red meat” on Saturday night.

It will take a high-level performance by UW’s defensive front to slow down the Longhorns’ offense, which was dominant in a 34-24 win at Alabama.

“It’s not like he just coached there, he played there,” Bohl said of what this game means to Giles. “As a result, when you’re a player there and then coach for Mack, for Tom Herman, it’s kind of like when I went back to Nebraska. The only difference is Oscar enjoyed a great (playing) career. …

“He’s the ultimate professional, but he will get our guys ready to play. I think our inside guys are good players.”

Giles, who is in his 24th season as a college coach, made a strong impression last season on his new peers and pupils. Bohl promoted Giles to the position of associate head coach and freshman coach in the spring.

“I love Oscar Giles,” UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. “We have a great working relationship. I think the biggest thing we have, even in our whole room, is we are all going in the same direction. There’s no ego to it, and we all get along really well. We enjoy coaching together.”

Giles won’t be the only Texas native making the trip for the Pokes. There are 22 players on UW’s roster from the Lone Star State, including starters Caden Barnett (Justin), Alex Brown (Spring), Wrook Brown (Salado), Shae Suiaunoa (Houston) and Kolbey Taylor (Houston).

True freshman quarterback Kaden Anderson backed up Longhorns’ star Quinn Ewers in high school at South Lake Carroll, a legendary program.

The victory over the Red Raiders and playing in front of over 100,000 Texas fans will only enhance UW’s recruiting efforts in the football-crazed state.

“I think Coach Bohl has done a great job of saying, listen, we’re going to put some people out here, people out there, but we saturate Texas pretty well,” Giles said. “Last year we had nine guys sign from Texas and we’re really focusing on Texas as far as some (2024) guys.

“It really helps when you’re visual and guys can come watch you play and the guys on the team from Texas can say, ‘We played in Austin’ and their families can come and watch them play.”

Alabama was unable to sack Ewers while allowing the former five-star recruit to pass for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

Through two games, the Cowboys lead the MW and are 16th nationally in sacks (3.5 per game). Bertagnole was a preseason all-MW selection, and an NFL scout was at War Memorial Stadium to watch Godbout’s dominant performance last week as he gets back into form following last year’s foot injury.

Giles, who looks like he could still suit up, wants the Pokes to soak up every second of their time in the spotlight.

“This is a great opportunity for our guys to show people, you know what, we can play,” Giles said. “I’m too old, I can’t play, but I’m excited about the opportunity to see those guys play on that field and in that atmosphere.

“That’s going to give me goose bumps because they get to experience what I experienced.”