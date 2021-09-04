Wyoming Cowboys overcome Bobcats to win season-opening stripe out game

LARAMIE — Maybe the University of Wyoming should make every game a stripe out.

In front of an announced attendance of 27,007 — the majority wearing either brown or gold in alternating sections of War Memorial Stadium — the Cowboys pulled out a 19-16 victory over Montana State in their 2021 season opener.

“It was unbelievable,” super senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt said of the energy in the stadium. “We all talk about last year being the COVID year and how it was a horror story, and it truly was. It was weird going out there and trying to play a football game with no fans.

“You don’t feel that energy like you did today, especially today. I’ve been here for a long time and it was awesome to see us fill up those seats. “

Wyoming was limited to just two home games last year when both Air Force and Utah State were forced to cancel their trips to Laramie because of COVID-related issues within their programs. And in the Cowboys’ two home games against Hawaii (6,232) and Boise State (2,978) a total of just 9,210 fans were in War Memorial.

There were almost three times that many in the stands and many more tailgating around the stadium before kickoff Saturday as temperatures reached into the mid-70s.