Wyoming Cowboys overcome Bobcats to win season-opening stripe out game

LARAMIE — Maybe the University of Wyoming should make every game a stripe out.
In front of an announced attendance of 27,007 — the majority wearing either brown or gold in alternating sections of War Memorial Stadium — the Cowboys pulled out a 19-16 victory over Montana State in their 2021 season opener.
“It was unbelievable,” super senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt said of the energy in the stadium. “We all talk about last year being the COVID year and how it was a horror story, and it truly was. It was weird going out there and trying to play a football game with no fans.
“You don’t feel that energy like you did today, especially today. I’ve been here for a long time and it was awesome to see us fill up those seats. “
Wyoming was limited to just two home games last year when both Air Force and Utah State were forced to cancel their trips to Laramie because of COVID-related issues within their programs. And in the Cowboys’ two home games against Hawaii (6,232) and Boise State (2,978) a total of just 9,210 fans were in War Memorial.
There were almost three times that many in the stands and many more tailgating around the stadium before kickoff Saturday as temperatures reached into the mid-70s.
Montana State, which didn’t play last season because of the pandemic, did its part early to take the raucous crowd out of the game.
UW quarterback Sean Chambers threw an interception on his second pass attempt of the game and the Bobcats scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass on the next play to take a 7-0 lead.
Chambers, who completed just 2 of 5 passes for 19 yards in the first quarter, admitted the large crowd might have had something to do with his early struggles.
“That played into my emotions a little bit,” he said.
Chambers had company in the first-half offensive struggles as Montana State had more yards (130-109) first downs (8-4) and points (7-3) than UW after 30 minutes. There were even some murmurs from the crowd and some ill-advised boos when Chambers was tackled for a 3-yard loss on a third-and-6 play from the Montana State 31 and Ralph Fawaz was sent in to punt.
Things finally began to change for the Cowboys and the fans in the second half.
UW was kept out of the end zone by the Football Championship Subdivision Bobcats through three quarters, but found pay dirt twice in the final 15 minutes. The game-winner came with 47 seconds remaining when Chambers connected with tight end Treyton Welch for a 21-yard touchdown as the crowd roared its approval.
“You could definitely hear the fans,” Eberhardt said. “It was something special. The fans are everything for this team and they make winning this game so much better. Again, thanks to the fans for coming out and giving us that energy.”
The scene in the stands, as well as the final result, was similar to Wyoming’s last stripe out game to open the 2019 season. In that game, the Cowboys upset Power Five program Missouri 37-31 in front of 26.037 sun-drenched fans.
Chambers rushed 12 times for 120 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, in the victory. Saturday, the quarterback who is now 10-3 as a starter did it with his arm.
“Seeing everybody striped out brought back memories,” he said. “It was great.”
