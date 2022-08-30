Wyoming Cowboys' passing game went from bad to worst in the FBS during Week 0

LARAMIE – Mike Grant was promoted to associate head coach by Craig Bohl in January.

The respected Wyoming assistant still holds the “offensive passing game” title and is the program’s wide receivers coach.

So how was Grant feeling after the Pokes set passing offense back to the pre-World War II era during the 38-6 loss at Illinois on Saturday?

“Well, it was really disappointing,” Grant said. “Give credit to those guys at Illinois. I thought they came out with a really good plan. We didn’t underestimate them. They were better than we were that day.

“If you look back on it, some of the potential and the promise has got to turn into performance real soon. That was more of the disappointing thing than anything.”

UW’s offense was mocked on social media with a meme of a 1933 college football game featuring a botched two-handed chest pass by a leather helmet-wearing quarterback in the black-and-white footage.

Andrew Peasley threw the ball overhand but the Utah State transfer finished 5-for-20 passing for 30 yards during the feeble performance.

Grant’s wide receivers didn’t help UW’s new starting quarterback much as they struggled to separate from Illinois’ secondary.

“We need to make some more contested catches,” Bohl lamented. “How Illinois deployed their back-end guys was to challenge us. They played a great number of plays in man to man. That’s going to indicate you need to make some contested catches, and we were not able to do that.”

Sean Chambers and Levi Williams transferred after struggling in UW’s passing offense during the uneven 7-6 finish last season. The duo combined to complete 54.5% of their throws with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Isaiah Neyor transferred after catching 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 of the 15 touchdowns.

The Cowboys, who ranked 117th in passing offense (162.7 yards per game) in 2021, have gone from bad to worst in the FBS at this early stage of the season.

Peasley only completed three passes to wide receivers for a total of 19 yards. The Pokes were a pathetic 1-for-12 on third-down conversion attempts in Champaign.

“We have a lot of football left to play,” Peasley said after trying to pick his teammates up in the sad visiting locker room at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. “I’m still excited.”

The Cowboys will try to regroup and redeem themselves against Tulsa on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS1).

The Golden Hurricane, who were picked to finish eighth in the preseason American Athletic Conference poll, are a 6 ½-point road favorite.

Bohl announced Monday that Peasley will remain the starter with walk-on Jayden Clemons serving as the backup quarterback.

Joshua Cobbs and Wyatt Wieland remain atop the depth chart at the receiver positions with Alex Brown and Will Pelissier backing them up.

Tulsa’s safeties will likely be in the box trying to help stop Titus Swen, who was a bright spot at Illinois with 98 yards rushing, leaving the cornerbacks in single coverage.

“That’s where it comes in where guys have to accept that challenge,” Grant said. “I don’t think they answered the call in the moment. We’ve got to perform in the moment. That’s the whole key going forward.”