Wyoming Cowboys pick up four recent commitments in 2023 recruiting class

LARAMIE – The chaos of the NCAA transfer portal is college football’s version of NFL free agency.

Players around the country are leaving their current programs and betting on themselves, whether that’s seeking more playing time or a better fit or NIL money elsewhere.

Wyoming has had six players put their names in the portal since the 45-day window to do so opened Dec. 5.

Running back Joey Braasch, wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, nickelback Keonte Glinton, nickelback Zaire Jackson, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho and cornerback Cam Stone are seeking transfers.

Starting running back Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team by head coach Craig Bohl on Nov. 28, announced Tuesday he is declaring for the NFL draft.

The program also introduced four seniors – offensive linemen Eric Abojei, Zach Watts and Marco Machado and safety Mile Williams – who will be saying goodbye after the Pokes play Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30.

Bohl and his staff will replenish the roster during the early signing period on Dec. 21.

UW’s 2023 recruiting class is growing quickly and currently stands at 12 players with four verbal pledges over a four-day span.

Two defensive backs – Ian Bell of La Verne, California, and Chauncey Carter of Garland, Texas – committed to UW this week.

Bricen Brantley, a wide receiver from Houston, and Evan Herrmann a defensive end from Sussex, Wisconsin, committed to the Cowboys shortly after Cobbs and Omotosho entered the portal.

UW’s class is headlined by quarterback Kaden Anderson from the legendary Southlake Carroll program in Texas and running back Keany Parks from Kenosha, Wisconsin. Both players are rated as three-star prospects by Rivals.

The Cowboys also have commitments from tight ends Jake Davies and Lucas Samsula, offensive linemen Quinn Grovesteen and Rocky Shields and defensive linemen Dante Drake and Tell Wade.

Cody High standout Luke Talich, the top recruit in the state, has narrowed his choices down to the Cowboys and Power 5 opportunities at Notre Dame, Oregon State and Utah.