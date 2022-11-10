Wyoming Cowboys placekicker John Hoyland among finalists for Lou Groza Award

LARAMIE – John Hoyland continues to be recognized as one of the elite FBS players at his position.

Wyoming’s special teams standout was named Thursday as one of 20 finalists for the Lou Groza Award given to the nation’s top placekicker. Hoyland is also a candidate for the Burlsworth Trophy honoring the most outstanding player in the country who began his career as a walk-on.

Hoyland, a three-time Mountain West special teams player of the week this season, is 19-for-21 (90.5%) on field-goal attempts and has made all 21 of his extra points during the Pokes' 6-3 start (4-1 MW).

"I didn’t know his last name going into the Nevada game," UW head coach Craig Bohl recalled of Hoyland, an emergency starter in the 2020 opener. "If you look at our won-loss record and you just dig in trying to find some statistics that would indicate us being 4-1 in the conference … what we’re doing is we’re winning gritty and field goals are coming into that."

For his career, Hoyland has made 85.7% of his field goals and is 77-for-77 on PATs. His 55-yard field goal against Tulsa is the fourth-longest for a Cowboy behind Dan Christopulous (62 yards vs. Colorado State in 1977), Billy Vinnedge (57 yards vs. Air Force in 2007) and Aaron Elling (56 yards vs. CSU in 1999).

Hoyland is already eighth on UW’s all-time scoring list with 203 career points and fourth in program history for made field goals (42). He walked on and won the job as a freshman in 2020 after the Cowboys lost 2019 Groza finalist Cooper Rothe to graduation.

Eight of this year's 20 candidates have been semifinalists before, including last year's winner, Michigan senior Jake Moody, and Syracuse senior Andre Szmyt, who won the award as a freshman back in 2018.

Hoyland, who is tied with Moody for most field goals per game (2.1) this season, joins Air Force's Matthew Dapore and Boise State's Jonah Dalmas as the MW candidates for this year's Groza.

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists.

The finalists will be announced on Nov. 29 and honored on Dec. 5 in Palm Beach County, Florida. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8.

The award is named for Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL player of the year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.