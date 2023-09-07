LARAMIE – John Hoyland and the team’s other specialists starred in a viral video last week in which they acted out classic scenes from “The Office” in their Wyoming uniforms.

The All-American placekicker said Pokes punter Clayton Stewart was the Michael Scott of the production.

“Clayton always steals the show,” Hoyland said. “He’s just an overall great, goofy guy. He is amazing. I think they had to drag me on a little bit on that video, but I’m glad it turned out all right.”

Hoyland helped the Cowboys steal the show last Saturday night.

Trailing 17-0 after the first quarter and desperate for something positive to happen, UW head coach Craig Bohl sent Hoyland out for a 56-yard field goal, a career long, which he booted through the uprights with plenty of room to spare.

Wrook Brown intercepted Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough on the ensuing possession and the Pokes eventually defeated the Red Raiders 35-33 in double overtime.

“I was upset with Andrew (Peasley). He fumbled the snap, and you start counting the numbers there,” Bohl said. “If we don’t make that, that’s going to be quite a bit of field position. Those are decisions I’m constantly looking where the ebb and flow of the game is at and where our yardage is going to be. I did not anticipate losing yardage (on third down). …

“But I do think he probably could have made it from 60 (yards). He struck it well.”

Hoyland, who finished the game 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points, was named the Mountain West special teams player of the week for the fifth time in his career.

The 56-yard try was reminiscent of the 55-yard field goal Hoyland made in the 2022 opener against Tulsa, which sparked the Pokes’ comeback from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter before they eventually won in double overtime.

“Both times we were in difficult spots where my team needed me to kind of step up and do my job,” Hoyland said. “To be able to do that the coaches have to have the confidence to put me out there for those attempts. That is pretty special.”

Hoyland’s 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave UW its first lead, 20-17, with 8:58 remaining. His Texas Tech counterpart, Gino Garcia, made a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter and tied the score with a 27-yarder with 41 seconds left in regulation.

However, Garcia missed attempts of 49 and 50 yards and had a 40-yard try blocked.

“You don’t realize how nice it is to have a kicker until they kick those types of field goals,” Peasley said of Hoyland’s heroics.

Hoyland has been remarkably consistent since getting an emergency start in the 2020 opener when Bohl didn't even know his name. The former walk-on from Broomfield, Colorado, is 46-for-54 (85.2%) on field goals and has made all 81 of his career PATs.

UW's Lou Groza Award candidate believes this could be his best season yet with the return of long snapper Carson York and Stewart as the holder.

“Having that connection that we have between the three of us is awesome, and I don’t think there’s anything really like it in college football or football in general,” Hoyland said. “Clayton has really improved. He has gotten more mature, which is hard to believe with him being a sixth-year senior. He has definitely stepped up with the craft. He has always been a professional, but he’s going to have a special year.”

Stewart has so much confidence in UW’s special teams superstar that he jokes with Hoyland about starting their post-kick celebrations while the football is still flying through the air.

But Hoyland is as serious about his job as Dwight Schrute is about following office protocols and procedures.

“Coming off my foot it felt good,” Hoyland said of the 56-yarder against Texas Tech. “I had to check to make sure it went in, which Clayton doesn’t usually like. He thinks I should celebrate right away and act like I know I made it. It’s always safe to check.”