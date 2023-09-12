LARAMIE – The marquee Monday Night Football matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen turned into a nightmare for the NFL stars.

Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during his first series with the New York Jets.

Allen, the former Wyoming quarterback, grabbed a stunning defeat from the jaws of victory by throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble in the Buffalo Bills’ 22-16 overtime loss at MetLife Stadium.

“I cost our team tonight,” a somber Allen said after matching his career-high with four turnovers to begin his sixth NFL season. “It sucks when you feel like the reason, and I am the reason we lost.”

Allen was 29-for-41 passing for 236 yards in a touchdown. He drove the Bills down for a game-tying field at the end of the regulation, but after a three-and-out to begin overtime Jets rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the winning touchdown.

All three interceptions thrown by Allen, the Madden ’24 cover boy, were picked off by Jordan Whitehead.

“He knows he can play better,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said. “I know he’s capable of playing better. He’s capable of playing smarter as well. He’s got to do that for us.”

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during Week 1:

C.J. Coldon, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Vikings’ 20-17 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Marcus Epps, safety, Las Vegas Raiders: Finished with five tackles, including two solo tackles and a tackle for loss, during the Raiders’ 17-16 road win over the Denver Broncos.

Tashaun Gipson, safety, San Francisco 49ers: Finished with two tackles (one solo) during the 49ers’ 30-7 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carl Granderson, defensive end, New Orleans Saints: Finished with four tackles, four quarterback hits, two solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.0 tackles for loss during a dominant performance in the Saints’ 16-15 home victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Las Vegas Raiders: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Raiders’ victory over the Broncos.

Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 31-21 road win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Purcell, defensive tackle, Denver Broncos: Finished with one tackle and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ loss to the Raiders.

Xazavian Valladay, running back, New York Jets: Was not activated from the practice squad for the Jets’ 2victory over the Bills.

Logan Wilson, linebacker, Cincinnati Bengals: Finished with eight tackles, including six solo tackles and a tackle for loss, during the Bengals’ 24-3 road loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Andrew Wingard, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ win over the Colts.

Also: Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts: The former Natrona County High standout finished with three tackles (two solo) during the Colts’ loss to the Jaguars.