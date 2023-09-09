LARAMIE – The eyes of Texas are on the Pokes again.

Wyoming, coming off an emotional 35-33 double-overtime triumph over Texas Tech in the opener, improved to 2-0 with a methodical 31-17 victory over Portland State on Saturday in front of a crowd of 21,121 at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys will play at No. 11 Texas next Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin (6 p.m., Longhorn Network).

The Longhorns (2-0) made a statement Saturday night with a 34-24 win at No. 3 Alabama.

Andrew Peasley was 11-for-16 passing for 201 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, including two to Holy Cross transfer Ayir Asante, to lead UW past the Vikings (0-2).

But UW's starting quarterback had a bag of ice on his shoulder while Evan Svoboda took the snaps in the fourth quarter, which helped the visitors from the FCS to keep the score respectable.

Craig Bohl did not provide a detailed update on Peasley, who was not made available for postgame interviews.

"We’re looking at different things and it was good to get Evan some work," UW's head coach said.

Portland State, which waved the white flag early during last week’s 81-7 loss at No. 13 Oregon, played its starters the entire game.

Quarterback Dante Chachere was 22-for-38 passing for 214 yards with a 10-yard scoring toss to Maclaine Griffin to get the visitors within 14 points with 7:03 remaining.

A trick play set up a first-and-goal for the Vikings late in regulation, but UW's defense came up with a stand.

"We kind of got ahead of ourselves," nose tackle Cole Godbout, who finished with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, said of the lackluster performance. "They still had a little bit of life, and I think we just kind of overlooked that. They kind of got a spark and it was like, crap, they’re in it still.

"We just kind of locked in, got a couple stops and time ran out.

The Pokes, who spotted Texas Tech 17 points after a first-quarter fumbles by D.Q. James and Jamari Ferrell, had a promising opening drive spoiled when Sam Scott lost a fumble at the Portland State 22-yard line.

Three snaps later, free safety Wyett Ekeler bailed his teammate out with an interception that led to a 1-yard touchdown scamper by Ferrell and a 7-0 lead for UW.

Ekeler let another interception slip through his grasp on Portland State’s second possession. A sack by Godbout and a nice tackle by Cole DeMarzo on third down forced a punt.

Peasley threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Asante, the longest completion of his six-year career, to make the score 14-0 with 2:51 remaining in the first quarter.

"That honestly had me hyped," Ekeler said of Asante, who finished with 78 yards receiving, including 57 yards after catch. "That explosiveness he adds to our offense, man, I can’t tell you how happy I am to see that for sure."

The Vikings responded with an impressive 18-play, 75-yard drive capped with a 2-yard touchdown run by Cachere. Portland State converted on four third downs and one fourth down while chewing 9:01 off the clock.

On the ensuing possession, UW’s offense went three-and-out and Clayton Stewart shanked a punt that traveled just 24 yards to set Portland State up at its own 49-yard line.

Cornerback Tyrecus Davis restored order by recovering a fumble to get the Vikings’ offense off the field.

Peasley found a wide-open Wyatt Wieland in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Pokes a 21-7 advantage.

During the 2-minute drill before halftime, Peasley was intercepted by Isaiah Avery after the intended target slipped on the turf. The turnover allowed Portland State to get within 21-10 at the intermission on a 45-yard field goal by Gianni Smith with 16 seconds left.

"I was concerned at halftime," Bohl said. "I think this is a great opportunity, even though some guys have played a lot of football, to hunker down and get better."

John Hoyland made a 56-yard field, matching his career-long set in the opener, to give UW a 24-10 advantage.

Peasley had runs of 22 and 11 yards before connecting on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Asante to give the Pokes a 21-point lead with 1:55 left in the third quarter.

The Pokes took their foot off the gas pedal but will head to the Lone Star State undefeated.

"This game is part of the reason why I came here. Coach told me we were playing Texas at Texas," Asante said. "That’s pretty much as big as the stage gets, I think 115,000 people. I’m extremely excited. They play Alabama (Saturday night) so really big opponent, really huge opportunity."