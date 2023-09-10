LARAMIE – The Pokes are in a no-win situation.

At least that’s the perception outside the High Altitude Performance Center as Wyoming prepares to play No. 4 Texas on Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., Longhorn Network).

The Longhorns (2-0), coming off a 34-24 win at then-No. 3 Alabama, are the Big 12 favorites and played like a national championship contender in Tuscaloosa.

The Cowboys (2-0) opened as 28-point underdogs and have a 2.7% chance of winning in Austin, according to ESPN analytics.

“I think that we don’t really listen to too much outside noise about what other people think about us or what they expect because at the end of the day it doesn’t matter,” UW wide receiver Ayir Asante said of the daunting challenge. “We’ve got to go out there and play our game and we have yet to play our clean game, put that on film.

"So, if we go out there and do what we do it’s not about who we’re playing, it’s about how we play and how we do.”

Before turning the page to Texas week, here are five takeaways from the Pokes’ 31-17 Week 2 victory over Portland State:

1. In Peasley they trust

Andrew Peasley, despite leaving the game in the fourth quarter, finished an efficient 11-for-16 passing for 201 yards with a career-high three touchdowns passes.

UW’s starting quarterback, coming off a heroic performance against Texas Tech, took some more bruising hits while rushing six times for 43 yards.

Head coach Craig Bohl didn’t clarify whether Peasley was removed from the game due to injury or just to get Evan Svoboda some more game experience.

“Andrew has an amazing command over the offense, and I think that’s the biggest difference from last year to this year,” Asante said. “He makes decisions on his own and he understands why he’s doing the things he’s doing. That dude is just one of the toughest guys I’ve played with. Being the runner that he is while still being able to throw the ball adds another dimension to our game. …

“Some of the hits he takes I just look at him like, dude, no way, and he just gets up every time.”

The Cowboys will need Peasley, who had a bag of ice on his shoulder while watching the offense struggle to close out Portland State, available to compete against Texas considering the next pass play the coaching staff calls for Svoboda will be the first of his career.

2. Strong up the middle

Overall, UW’s performance against the Vikings – who lost 81-7 at Oregon to open the season – left a lot to be desired.

But it was good to see nose tackle Cole Godbout imposing his will at the line of scrimmage. The super senior finished with six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

“It felt good,” Godbout said of registering his first sack since 2021. “I hadn’t done my little dance there for a couple years and it felt good to be back. I actually almost got flagged. The ref talked to me about it, and I was like, ‘Dang.’ I’ve been doing it for half a decade now.”

Middle linebacker Easton Gibbs and nickel back Wrook Brown led the defense with eight tackles each. Free safety Wyett Ekeler also played at a high level with seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and an interception.

The Cowboys will need Godbout and his partner in the trenches, Jordan Bertagnole (seven tackles, 1.0 sack), to set the tone again in Austin by holding their own against a Texas-sized offensive line.

3. Holy crossing routes

Asante had two catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings.

The Holy Cross transfer's 64-yard touchdown reception was the longest completion of Peasley’s career, and the longest pass play at UW since Tyler Vander Waal connected with James Price for 72 yards against Boise State in 2018.

“I think he can have a big impact,” Bohl said of Asante. “The one touchdown they busted a coverage on, but he’s really smooth, he catches the ball well and he’s got really good speed. He’s one of the fastest players on the team and that’s an injection.”

Wyatt Wieland had three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown, Ryan Marquez had two receptions for 33 yards and Jaylen Sargent added a 15-yard reception.

Gunner Gentry, who missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to devastating knee injuries, completed his amazing comeback story by taking the field with UW’s offense on the second drive for his first action since the 2020 regular-season finale against Boise State.

4. The Lou Groza frontrunner

Texas will have an advantage in depth and talent at almost every position on the field this Saturday, but the visitors from Laramie will have the best placekicker.

John Hoyland calmly made another 56-yard field goal seconds after Peasley made the try more difficult by taking a 9-yard sack.

Against the Red Raiders, the former walk-on made a career-long 56-yard field goal after Peasley fell on a third-down fumble behind the line of scrimmage.

“What’s happened is each one of those field goals has come after a tackle for loss or a sack,” Bohl noted. “I don’t do a hell of a lot during the game, but I’m watching where we’re at and I’m going, OK, feel pretty good, feel pretty good and then you go, OK, let’s go.

“If you miss those, the field position is close to midfield. Big weapon.”

Hoyland, a Lou Groza Award semifinalist last season, is 3-for-3 this season with two of the three longest field goals in the FBS.

5. The four horsemen?

The Cowboys’ running game has been a mixed bag through two games with three touchdowns (one by Peasley) and three fumbles.

Sam Scott, who had a 16-yard touchdown and the game-winning 2-point conversion during the double-overtime win over Texas Tech, made his first career start against Portland State. The sophomore linebacker turned tailback led the team with 70 yards rushing but lost a fumble.

Jamari Ferrell scored his first career touchdown and D.Q. James averaged just 2.8 yards per carry against the Vikings after their fumbles contributed to the 17-0 deficit against the Red Raiders.

“Fumbles in our offense, since we’re a run-first offense, we can’t have them,” Bohl said after his team finished with 170 net rushing yards on 4.4 yards per attempt. “We’ve had three in two games and that’s three too many. I would have hoped after the first game …

“I felt like as a head coach I did not expose them to enough full contact. I owned that one. We had a tough game against Texas Tech. Wake up and smell the coffee. We’ve got to get that corrected.”

More help appears to be on the way with Bohl announcing after the game that Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee could make his UW debut at Texas.

“He’s a different type of back,” Bohl said. “We’ll see how he functions, but I’m really encouraged that he’s coming back this next game.”

Texas is 16th in rushing yards allowed (67.0 ypg) after limiting Alabama to 107 yards on the ground and 3.1 yards per carry.