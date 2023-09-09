LARAMIE – The film session isn’t going to be much fun.

There was another momentum-killing lost fumble from Wyoming’s inexperienced running back rotation. This time Sam Scott, who scored the game-winning points to stun Texas Tech, was responsible for a turnover that prevented the Pokes from pouncing on Portland State.

Free safety Wyett Ekeler came up with an interception on one drive and dropped an interception on the next drive.

Ryan Marquez fell down on a route late in the first half, which resulted in an interception for Andrew Peasley and a field goal for the Vikings with 16 seconds left before the intermission.

Tight end Colin O’Brien was called for a personal foul that wiped out a long run by Wyatt Wieland in the fourth quarter.

When Peasley was pulled from the game and icing a shoulder with a three-touchdown lead, the offensive line was unable to get any push for the run game as the Pokes failed to run the clock down.

That allowed the visitors to score with 7:03 remaining and get into the red zone again late after fooling the defense with a trick play.

The Pokes have more to clean up than the custodians did Saturday at War Memorial Stadium after the crowd of 22,121 exited with mixed feelings about UW’s 31-17 victory over an FCS foe that lost 81-7 the previous week at Oregon.

Craig Bohl is going to be reading the riot act during the team meeting on Monday, right?

“We’re not going to have a chewing out session,” UW’s head coach said.

This letdown was disappointing but somewhat expected.

College football teams can do wonderful things –like knocking off a Big 12 contender in double overtime – one week. And follow up the high with an unsatisfying low – like settling for a 14-point win over a Big Sky also-ran – the next week.

The two victories feel completely different yet count the same in the standings.

Bohl and his staff are looking forward to detailing all of the mistakes with the players and then moving on to No. 11 Texas.

The Longhorns (2-0) looked like a national championship contender during Saturday's 34-24 win at No. 3 Alabama.

“Me as a head coach, typically the glass is half empty. So, that’s my perspective,” Bohl said. “I’m not one of these with rose-colored glasses on. We’ve got to play better, and I’ve got to coach better.”

The good news is Peasley continues to play better in his second year running UW’s pro-style offense. The senior completed 68.8% of his passes for 201 yards and a career-high three touchdowns while adding 43 rushing yards.

Scott finished with 70 yards rushing on 6.4 yards per attempt. D.Q. James (33 yards) and Jamari Ferrell (18 yards, one touchdown) accrued some more experience after losing fumbles against the Red Raiders. Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee is on track to make his UW debut in the Lone Star State.

Ayir Asante lived up to his preseason billing with two catches for 78 yards and his first two touchdowns wearing the brown and gold.

The dynamic Holy Cross transfer was not surprised by Portland State’s ability to push the Pokes for 60 minutes.

“Coming from the other side, it’s a big game,” said Asante, who helped the Crusaders knock off FBS opponents Buffalo and UConn the past two seasons. “You think about that all summer, you think about it when you commit. They schedule those games years ahead, so you think about those for a long time.

"They told me here at Wyoming sometimes we sleep on FCS teams. I think it just matched up after that Texas Tech game that we emphasized starting fast and getting on things early and trying to play a clean game. I think we could have played cleaner than what we did.”

Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum played his starters throughout the entire game after pulling them at halftime against the Ducks.

Quarterback Dante Cachere passed for 214 yards and a touchdown and ran for a touchdown.

UW’s defense forced two turnovers, finished with four sacks and held the Vikings to 2.2 yards per rushing attempt.

But giving up an 18-play touchdown drive and allowing Portland State to move the chains on 11 of 20 third-down conversion attempts will not sit well with Jay Sawvel’s group.

“I think it’s really a mental game with us. Somehow, we can play with the big dogs, and we tend to play down to our opponents’ level, which is frustrating,” Godbout said. “I think we started out strong. For a while we thought it’s only going to go up, but then a few turnovers, a few big gains and they were in the game. …

“We don’t like to take them to the woodshed, as Coach Bohl would say. We like to keep it entertaining, I guess.”

Fortunately, there are no more FCS teams on the schedule. The Cowboys have no choice but to play with better consistency and focus going forward.

UW plays the Big 12 favorites next week in Austin, then hosts an Appalachian State squad that nearly knocked off North Carolina to wrap up non-conference play. The Mountain West grind begins after that.

“I think we’ve shown a lot of maturity and I honestly feel really good just because we have a lot of great things we can do,” Godbout said. “But at the same time, we’ve got a lot of bad things we need to clean up if we want to beat Texas. We’ll celebrate the game, then we’ll flush it and move on.”