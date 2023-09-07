LARAMIE – Craig Bohl has tried to tell the Pokes the scoreboard at Autzen Stadium was lying.

Oregon 81, Portland State 7.

“I watched the tape and I’m a little bit astounded by the lopsided score,” Bohl said. “I watched and Portland State went down the first drive and scored fairly easily.”

Wyoming, coming off a dramatic 35-33 double-overtime victory over Texas Tech, will try to convince itself to play with the same intensity against a Big Sky also-ran as it did against a perceived Big 12 contender.

The Cowboys (1-0) host the Vikings (0-1) on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network).

In an interesting scheduling quirk, Texas Tech plays No. 13 Oregon in Lubbock (5 p.m., FOX).

UW dug a 17-0 hole against the Red Raiders before storming back and stunning the visitors on Andrew Peasley’s fourth-down touchdown pass to John Michael Gyllenborg. And Sam Scott’s game-winning 2-point conversion sent the crowd streaming onto the field at the War to celebrate.

Meanwhile in Eugene, Oregon, the Vikings from the FCS level trailed the mighty Ducks 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and 50-7 at halftime.

Bruce Barnum pulled his key players from the game to keep them healthy, a strategy that didn’t completely work out. According to the program’s longtime head coach, one of the Portland State players had part of his ear ripped off.

“I think it was from when we got his helmet knocked off and I think his ear didn’t come out of his helmet,” Barnum said on John Canzano’s Portland-based radio show. “They were sewing him up. I guess that means you have a concussion. And we’re making sure he’s fine, and he’ll sit out this game.”

Bohl reported that all of the Pokes that saw action in the opener will be available against the Vikings.

It will be interesting to see if the players bought what the coaching staff was selling them about Portland State’s front-line speed and skill or if they believe last week’s scoreboard.

“It does concern me,” UW offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “Young people in America today are so impacted by the highs and the lows of social media and of friends and family telling them how great they are. We have to find a middle ground there. If we’re going to take all the punches and stay on the ground when it’s not good, we’re going to have a hard time ever reaching the high notes.

“So, we have to be really careful about how much we read into this (win over Texas Tech) and we have to stay focused on competing and improving and being tough week in, week out. That starts with practicing well.”

Here are three keys for the Cowboys to come out of Week 2 with a 2-0 record and some momentum ahead of a daunting road trip at No. 11 Texas:

1. Establish the tailback trio

Peasley led the Pokes with 68 net rushing yards last week as UW’s tailbacks were limited to a combined 101 yards on 24 carries (4.2 yards per attempt).

Scott enters Week 2 atop the depth chart after converting a key fourth-and-2, scoring a 16-yard touchdown and the decisive points.

“I thought we’d be able to run the ball better,” Bohl said. “Some of our runs came about with the quarterback getting the rushing yardage, which is going to be part of the package. But our traditional tailback runs … where we would normally get a 12-yard gain it would turn into a 3-yard gain. This No. 8 (linebacker Jesiah Pierre) was all over the field.

“There’s a little bit of a balance between the quality of opponent we had and our need to improve.”

Portland State allowed the Ducks to average 10.2 yards a carry en route to 348 yards on the ground.

This will be a golden opportunity for D.Q. James and Jamari Ferrell, who each lost a fumble in the first quarter against Texas Tech, to regain the trust of the head coach.

“If you put the ball on the ground that puts us in a tough place. So, that’s got to get cleaned up,” Bohl said. “The other two guys (James and Ferrell) will play and some of it’s going to be who’s got the hot hand.”

Harrison Waylee was cleared for practice this week, but Bohl said the Northern Illinois transfer is unlikely to make his UW debut on Saturday.

“We’re not going to bank on it. We’ve got to go get better,” Polasek said. “But there were some runs that at the start of it the O-line was doing it and (Texas Tech’s) speed, length, structure got the better of us and our game plan a little bit.

“Our tailback run game will improve, but it needed to be better, especially early.”

2. Put Peasley in bubble wrap at halftime

Peasley was bruised and battered before breaking the Red Raiders with his late heroics. UW’s starting QB had to leave the field on several occasions to shake off vicious hits in the opener.

After a week of treatment, Peasley is expected to be ready to build on the gritty performance in which he completed just 53% of his passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I like (left tackle) Frank Crum’s comments after the game a lot. We don’t want to be in here talking about how many hits Andrew took and how resilient he was,” Polasek said. “We want to keep him a little cleaner, but there’s going to be a point in this season where we’re going to have to rely on him with the quarterback run game. …

“Texas Tech was fast, physical, long and big. He hung in there and he made some things happen. The quarterback toughness that it took to throw the game-winning touchdown is what I’m most happy about.”

Peasley’s touchdown passes were to a fullback (Caleb Driskill) and a tight end (Gyllenborg). Wyatt Wieland led the wide receivers with two catches for 23 yards.

Oregon wide receivers Troy Franklin (seven catches, 106 yards) and Gary Bryant Jr. (seven catches, 100 yards) each caught two touchdowns against the Vikings.

UW doesn’t have that level of dynamism on the outside, but transfers Ayir Asante and Devin Boddie should be able to get on track this week after each dropped a pass in the opener.

If all goes according to plan, Bohl might have an opportunity to make Peasley stand next to him safely on the sideline in the second half and let backup Evan Svoboda accrue some much-needed game experience.

3. Make PSU O one dimensional

UW’s defense held Texas Tech to 2.8 yards per carry and 93 net rushing yards as a team. That put the pressure on Tyler Shough, who passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns but threw a game-changing interception and was sacked three times.

Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere completed just 5 of 14 passes for 35 yards and one touchdown against Oregon but was pulled from the game early to avoid injury.

If the Pokes can shut down the Vikings’ run game, Chachere will have to play at a high level to keep the visitors competitive.

“Outstanding quarterback,” Bohl said of the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Chachere, who passed for 1,956 yards with19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2022. “A guy who played well in that game (at Oregon), I thought. He was under quite a bit of duress, but he’s certainly somebody we’re going to have to contend with.”

The Red Raiders have some of the best receivers in the Big 12, which was on display with Jerand Bradley (88 yards) and Myles Price (65 yards) each beating coverage for a touchdown.

Nickel back Wrook Brown came up with his first career interception at Shough’s expense. Kolbey Taylor had a quiet night before leaving the game with an injury. Tyrecus Davis did his best to pick up the slack in his first game at UW.

“It was a challenge for me because I’m 5-8 and their receivers are like 6-5, 6-4. But I made a couple plays,” Davis said. “It made me real confident because a win like that against Texas Tech, we were a 14-point underdog, so it was a big win. That raised my confidence real high.”

There were some lofty preseason expectations for UW’s defense, which showed impressive fight after the offensive turnovers led to a 17-0 deficit and better tackling throughout the game.

“It shows everyone on the team that we’re as good as we thought we were,” defensive end Sabastian Harsh said. “All the work that we put in during the offseason, it wasn’t for nothing. All the pain, suffering, the Cowboy runs on Friday, all the workouts, lifts, all that stuff was for moments like that.

“As a team to feel that sensation of, ‘We did it,’ that’s a real confidence boost.”