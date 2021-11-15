Wyoming Cowboys prepare for Utah State team that flipped roster, predictions

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl isn’t looking for a quick fix to the Pokes’ problems.

Wyoming’s head coach said he plans to continue developing high school recruits and does not plan to rely on the NCAA transfer portal to restock the roster after a number of key seniors ride off into the sunset after the Cowboys’ disappointing season ends.

Bohl also noted there are "different ways to skin a cat" and that he respects the job counterpart Blake Anderson has done in changing Utah State’s fortunes seemingly overnight.

When Anderson decided to leave Arkansas State last December, three of his key players -- quarterback Logan Bonner, wide receiver Brandon Bowling and linebacker Justin Rice -- followed the coach from Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Logan, Utah.

Utah State also added 11 FBS transfers, including seven from Power 5 programs.

The influx of experience and talent has helped the Aggies -- who were picked to finish last in the Mountain Division -- rise to the top of the standings.

UW will try to play the role of spoiler at Utah State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“Coach Anderson is a prince of a guy,” Bohl said Monday. “There’s probably not a school in the country that has done a better job of utilizing the transfer portal and the one-time transfer as well as what they have. They certainly have flipped their roster over, and that’s a credit to coach Anderson.”

Gary Andersen was fired by Utah State in the middle of last year’s 1-5 finish to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Aggies did not make the trip to Laramie last year due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Cowboys were 2-4 last season and are in last place in the Mountain Division with a 1-5 conference record this season.

UW is coming off a 23-13 loss at Boise State, which dropped the team to .500 overall after a 4-0 start.

“We’ve got to move on,” Bohl said. “We’re 5-5, a lot to play for. A big, tall task this week.”

The Cowboys will likely have to upset Utah State and beat Hawaii in the regular-season finale to have a chance to be selected for a bowl game.

There are already six bowl-eligible Mountain West teams and the conference is only guaranteed six bowl slots each postseason.

“We have a mantra about going 1-0, so that’s our focus,” Bohl said. “But everybody knows in the back of our mind those number of wins to get in postseason play are critical.”

Bonner is averaging 274.9 yards passing this season with 25 touchdowns, which ranks third in the MWC behind Nevada’s Carson Strong (354.7 ypg, 28 touchdowns) and Fresno State’s Jake Haener (315.2 ypg, 28 touchdowns).

Bowling (495 receiving yards, five touchdowns) has complemented Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Deven Thompkins (1,441 yards, eight touchdowns) well in the Aggies' passing game.

Rice is fourth in the conference with 85 tackles (8.5 per game).

“The lay of the land in college football is changing a little bit as we go through it. They have an excellent football team,” Bohl said of Utah State’s impact transfers. “They certainly fortified their roster with good players. That’s not our MO; we’re a developmental program.

"But kudos to coach Anderson. They’re a good football team. It’s going to take a good effort for us to beat them.”

