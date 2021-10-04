Wyoming Cowboys preparing for high-stakes MWC matchup at Air Force

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl didn’t choose the date for Wyoming’s bye week, but the head coach certainly isn’t complaining about the timing of this year's in-season exhale.
The Cowboys (4-0) were able to use the open date to heal, rest and also get a head start on preparing to face Air Force in the Mountain West opener Saturday at Falcon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
The Falcons (4-1, 1-1 MW) lead the FBS in rushing (367.4 yards per game) and are averaging 34.4 points per game (36th) while holding opponents to 89.4 rushing yards (13th) and 16.6 points (18th) per game.
Air Force, which did not make the trip to Laramie last season due to COVID-19 issues within Troy Calhoun’s program, is a 5-point favorite and holds a slim 29-26-1 lead in the all-time series.
“Boy, what a heck of a football team,” Bohl said. “I think this is probably the most physical football team at Air Force that I’ve coached against. I know coach Calhoun and those Cadets pride themselves on being a really physical football team. They certainly are.”
The Falcons dropped their conference opener 49-45 to Utah State but bounced back with lopsided wins over Florida Atlantic (31-7) and New Mexico (38-10).
UW lost the previous meeting against Air Force, 20-6 at the Academy in 2019, after the Pokes pulled off an improbable comeback to beat the Falcons 35-27 in 2018 at War Memorial Stadium.
Bohl is 4-2 in head-to-head matchups with Calhoun, who has acknowledged a healthy respect for the Cowboys but does not label this a “rivalry” game on par with Air Force’s Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games with Army and Navy.
“We consider it a rivalry game,” Bohl said. “You go in our locker room, it’s a rivalry game. Maybe it’s not to coach Calhoun, but it is to us.”
Healthier tight end room
Bohl said Treyton Welch, who suffered an ankle injury against Ball State, will be healthy enough to return to the field Saturday. The starting tight end went through pregame warmups before the game at UConn but did not play.
Backup tight end Colin O’Brien has also healed up from a minor injury. During the 24-22 victory at UConn, Parker Christensen had three catches for 30 yards.
“The tight ends have been a big factor and a big reason for our success. When you have guys with speed, size and strength it just helps with the entire offense,” wide receiver Isaiah Neyor said. “It’s great having Treyton back. Parker, a lot of speed with him. Just being able to work around them, I’m excited to have them on our side of the ball.”
Notable
Air Force and UW are among the 10 teams tied for 13th nationally with a plus-one turnover margin per game.
The Falcons have gained seven turnovers (four interceptions, three fumbles) and lost two turnovers (one interception, one fumble) in five games while the Cowboys have gained eight turnovers (six interceptions, two fumbles) and lost four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) in four games. …
Air Force’s Brad Roberts is 14th in the FBS in rushing, averaging 108 yards per game with five touchdowns. …
UW’s Xazavian Valladay is 45th in rushing (85 yards per game), two spots ahead of Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels (83.8 ypg). Titus Swen is coming off a season-high 84 yards rushing and scored a touchdown for the Cowboys at UConn. ...
The Falcons were 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversion attempts at New Mexico and are 12-for-15 on the season.
Quotable
“The price of poker has gone up and this is a big, big ballgame. We’re excited the bye week came where it did. I think we utilized it well.” -- Bohl.
