Wyoming Cowboys preparing for high-stakes MWC matchup at Air Force

Bohl is 4-2 in head-to-head matchups with Calhoun, who has acknowledged a healthy respect for the Cowboys but does not label this a “rivalry” game on par with Air Force’s Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games with Army and Navy.

“We consider it a rivalry game,” Bohl said. “You go in our locker room, it’s a rivalry game. Maybe it’s not to coach Calhoun, but it is to us.”

Healthier tight end room

Bohl said Treyton Welch, who suffered an ankle injury against Ball State, will be healthy enough to return to the field Saturday. The starting tight end went through pregame warmups before the game at UConn but did not play.

Backup tight end Colin O’Brien has also healed up from a minor injury. During the 24-22 victory at UConn, Parker Christensen had three catches for 30 yards.

“The tight ends have been a big factor and a big reason for our success. When you have guys with speed, size and strength it just helps with the entire offense,” wide receiver Isaiah Neyor said. “It’s great having Treyton back. Parker, a lot of speed with him. Just being able to work around them, I’m excited to have them on our side of the ball.”

Notable