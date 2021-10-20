Wyoming Cowboys preparing for Rocky Long's unique New Mexico defense

Bohl and Long split two classic matchups in 2016 with UW winning 34-33 during the regular season and SDSU prevailing 27-24 in the MWC championship game.

Long, a UW assistant from 1981-85 under Al Kincaid, compiled a 65-69 record in 11 seasons (1998-2008) as New Mexico’s head coach before leaving to be Brady Hoke’s defensive coordinator for two seasons (2009-10) at SDSU.

After taking over the program when Hoke left for Michigan, Long posted an 81-38 record (51-20 in the MWC) with the Aztecs. Hoke replaced him after the 10-3 finish in 2019.

When Danny Gonzales, who is also a New Mexico alumnus, was hired as head coach he was able to get Long to return as defensive coordinator.

“I was lucky and I had several opportunities,” Long told the Athletic last season. “When coach Gonzales gave me a call and wanted to know if I was interested, I thought about it overnight. It seemed like the perfect fit. When I was coming out of high school, no one else recruited me. No one else gave me a scholarship. No one else thought I could play, except New Mexico. It was kind of a nice thought that maybe I could give back.”