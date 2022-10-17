Wyoming Cowboys preparing for three different Utah State quarterback options

Levi Williams received the Lord Voldemort treatment: The one who shall not be named.

Wyoming’s head coach noted that facing either Cooper Legas or Bishop Davenport will create a challenge for the defense against Utah State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS1 or FS2).

Bohl also expects Andrew Peasley, who transferred to UW from Utah State after Williams entered the portal and moved from Laramie to Logan, to play well against the reigning Mountain West champions.

“I cannot tell you enough how much I personally enjoy working with Andrew,” Bohl said. “It has been a great fit.”

Williams was inconsistent last season after replacing Sean Chambers as the starter, but he did lead the Cowboys to a 44-17 victory over the Aggies and was the most valuable player of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said Monday that his staff tried to get Peasley to stay but he would have likely been the backup to Logan Bonner again this season and decided to enter the portal to become a starter elsewhere.

That created an opening for Williams to join the fray.

“Levi reached out fairly quickly,” Anderson said, noting that Williams’ fiancé is a member of the Utah State volleyball team. “He played so well against us and so well in the bowl game, we’d be crazy not to take him.”

Bonner started the first four games this season but suffered a season-ending injury on Sept. 24 in a loss to UNLV. The decorated pocket passer had six touchdowns but eight interceptions during a rough 1-3 start that included a 55-0 loss at Alabama and a 35-7 home loss to Weber State.

Legas came in and played well during a road loss at BYU and a home win over Air Force. But the dual-threat quarterback took a shot to the head while sliding and went into concussion protocol during the Aggies’ 17-13 win last Saturday at Colorado State.

“They’ve got some really talented players,” Bohl said. “Cooper Legas, we don’t know where he’s at, but I think he’s an excellent ball player, and I want to wish him well. Anytime a guy goes down with a concussion, that’s obviously a concern. From what I understand he was a two-time wrestling state champion and he’s just an ultra-competitive guy.”

Williams came off the bench for Legas against his former Border War rivals, but he suffered what looked to be a serious heel injury during a 25-yard run. He was just 2-for-9 passing for 12 yards before limping to the locker room before halftime and not returning.

Anderson said both Legas and Williams are “day to day” as Utah State prepares for its trip to Laramie.

Bishop Davenport, the team’s fourth-string quarterback coming out of fall camp and No. 3 option entering the CSU game, passed for 41 yards and rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown during the win in Fort Collins.

“I thought Bishop Davenport really came in and did some exciting things,” Bohl said of the true freshman. “I know that Coach Anderson was complimentary of his skill set. Even though he didn’t have a lot of repetition, I think the background of the high school he’s from speaks well to his abilities. He certainly played well.”

Anderson confirmed that Davenport, who was a high school star at the 6A level in Texas, will be getting prepared for the Pokes in case Legas and Williams are not medically cleared.

“It is safe to say he will get plenty of reps this week with Levi being beat up and Coop being beat up,” Anderson said.

UW still has some key players missing after being idle last week.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout, nickelback Keonte Glinton and right guard Emmanuel Pregnon are not listed on the depth chart. Their replacements during the Cowboys’ 27-14 win at New Mexico – Gavin Meyer, Wrook Brown and Jack Walsh, respectively – are listed as the starters for Utah State.

Safety Wyett Ekeler, who went into concussion protocol in Albuquerque, was expected to be back at practice Monday and cleared for Saturday’s homecoming game.