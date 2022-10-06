Wyoming Cowboys preparing to play the (Rocky) Long game at New Mexico

LARAMIE – There was a time when Rocky Long helped make dreams come true for Wyoming fans.

Long was the defensive coordinator under Al Kincaid when the Cowboys stunned No. 13 BYU in the 1981 snow game at War Memorial Stadium and beat Colorado in 1982 at Folsom Field.

Kincaid, who was a perfectly mediocre 29-29 at UW, was fired after a 3-8 finish in 1985.

After departing Laramie for a coaching journey that took him to the Canadian Football League, the Southwest Conference and the Pac-10, Long discovered and perfected the 3-3-5 defense.

He became the winningest head coach in New Mexico history and won three Mountain West championships at San Diego State before returning to the Lobos as defensive coordinator to help his protégé, Danny Gonzales, rebuild the program.

Forty years after arriving at UW, the 72-year-old Long remains a matchup nightmare for Craig Bohl and the Pokes.

“We’ve had a rough go against these guys,” Bohl noted this week.

The Cowboys (3-3 overall, 1-1 MW) will try to find some answers offensively as they attempt to end a frustrating two-game losing streak to the Lobos (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday at University Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Long’s aggressive, unconventional scheme has tormented recent UW quarterbacks.

In the 2020 loss in Las Vegas (17-16) and the 2021 loss in Laramie (14-3), Sean Chambers, Levi Williams and Gavin Beerup finished a combined 19-for-47 (40.4%) passing for 238 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Pokes were 4-for-24 on third-down conversion attempts and averaged 260.5 total yards in the two meetings.

“Rocky Long obviously is a legend,” said quarterback Andrew Peasley, who transferred to UW after spending the last four seasons at Utah State. “He was at San Diego State before, so I’ve got to study his film for years and years. It’s pretty unpredictable. They bring a lot of twist games up front and blitzes and the next thing you know they drop back in coverage.

“I think it’s just staying disciplined to my keys this week and learning what I need to learn on how to see the defense.”

After UW’s blowout win in Logan last season, the Aggies had to bounce back with a victory in Albuquerque to clinch a spot in the MW championship game. Logan Bonner threw five touchdowns passes to lead Utah State to a 35-10 win over New Mexico.

Peasley, who was Bonner’s backup, said the game plan was to use Long’s aggressiveness against him by getting the Lobos to jump offsides and hitting them with vertical passing plays.

Even though Peasley will be running a conservative pro-style offense instead of Utah State’s spread, there are explosive plays to be made.

“It’s a disruptive type of defense with a lot of different guys coming from a lot of different places,” Bohl said. “It’s one of those things, you live by the sword and you die by the sword. We need to try to make them pay. In the past we haven’t. They’ve had their way with us.

"We have to have a better game plan and execute in the rush game and then protecting the quarterback.”

Peasley plans to start after suffering a hip pointer on the first snap against San Jose State. He finished 6-for-20 passing for 85 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and led the Pokes with 74 net yards rushing in the 33-16 loss.

The onus will be on the offensive line to protect Peasley better and pave the ways for a big night for running back Titus Swen.

“I’m really excited to see how the O-line responds to the challenge,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “I’m really excited about us continuing to push the ball down the field when we get those opportunities, if we get those opportunities.”

Bohl went 1-3 head-to-head against Long when his longtime friend was the head coach at San Diego State. The Cowboys and Aztecs split two classic matchups in 2016 with UW winning 34-33 during the regular season and SDSU prevailing 27-24 in the MW championship game.

Gonzales is 3-14 in MW games since returning to rebuild the program at his alma mater. Two of those conference wins were at the expense of the Pokes.

“I don’t know that we have their number,” Gonzales said during the MW media day event in July in Las Vegas. “Coach Bohl does a great job and we share a lot of the same philosophies as far as playing harder longer, being tougher and all those things.

“So those matchups go into that kind of football. The last two years, 17-16 and 14-3, have been great defensive football games.”