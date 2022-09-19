Wyoming Cowboys preparing to renew old rivaly at No. 19 BYU

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s current players were in grade school when BYU left the Mountain West after the 2010 season.

Head coach Craig Bohl considers counterpart Kalani Sitake to be a friend.

The modern-day Cowboys (3-1) don't view the Cougars (2-1) as rivals on the scale of Colorado State or perhaps even Utah State.

That doesn’t mean they won’t study the series history crib notes this week as UW prepares for the challenge of playing No. 19 BYU on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).

This will be the first meeting between the longtime WAC and MW foes since UW’s 24-21 loss to BYU in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego.

“I think they know it’s there,” Bohl said of his players’ awareness of the rivalry. “I was not completely aware so much when I got back. Heard some rumblings about it and different stories. Then when we played the bowl game, I went up to Kalani and I was like, ‘What is the deal?’

“So it’s on. I know our fans embrace it and are excited about it. I think it would be really counterproductive to dwell on all that. They know it’s a big game."

BYU leads the all-time series 45-30-3 and enters Saturday’s matchup with an eight-game winning streak against the Pokes that spans the Bohl (0-1), Dave Christensen (0-2) and Joe Glenn (1-5) eras.

UW’s last win was a 13-10 triumph in Laramie during Glenn’s first season in 2003. The Cowboys’ last win in Provo, Utah, was a 29-27 victory in 1987.

“It’s a great opportunity for us," Bohl said.

Bohl was asked if he had considered bringing in former players that had experienced the rivalry on the field to talk to his young team about what the BYU series means to the fan base.

“I’m not minimizing some of the past history of some of our players. We’re on a 20-hour work week,” Bohl said. “I’ve got an idea of what this game is about. We’re going to be able to articulate that to our players.”

Pokes flying high after grounding Air Force

Watching the film of UW’s 17-14 victory over Air Force was almost as satisfying for Bohl as seeing the Pokes celebrate in the moments after the MW opener last Friday night.

“I thought it was one of the most complete games that we’ve had as a football team since I’ve been the head coach,” Bohl said.

The Cowboys out-gained the nation’s leading rushing team on the ground and finished with 342 total yards (180 rushing) to Air Force’s 272 total yards (171 rushing).

Quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 78.3% of his passes with one touchdown and one interception.

“I thought we played clean,” Bohl said. “We had one turnover. Sometimes I get upset with the quarterbacks when they throw an interception, but I can see what the read was that Andrew had on it.”

UW was called for three penalties totaling 20 yards on a night when the Falcons were not flagged at all.

“We beat a good football team,” Bohl said. “I think Air Force is going to win a lot of games this year. That was a conference game, in division, there was a lot on the line for both teams, and we’re really happy that we came out ahead with that.”

Training room

Bohl provided some updates on key players who missed the Air Force game.

Starting right tackle Frank Crum is “day to day.” Redshirt freshman Caden Barnett “played well” in his first career start and will be ready to fill in at BYU, if necessary.

“(Barnett) went in there and mixed it up, and Air Force has got a good front,” Bohl said. “So we were pleased with him.”

At running back, Joey Braasch is doubtful with a high ankle sprain but Bohl anticipates D.Q. James will be available to provide some depth behind Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely.

Bohl said the Pokes came out of the physical game with Air Force without any new injuries of note.