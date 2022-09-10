Wyoming Cowboys pull away late to topple Northern Colorado Bears

LARAMIE – The touchdown cannon didn’t boom for three quarters as often as the crowd of 22,863 would have liked.

Eddie “Boom Boom” Talboom wasn’t available.

Wyoming used John Hoyland’s powerful leg and a swarming defense to grind out a 33-10 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys (2-1) – who set the FBS record for points in a game when Talboom’s 1949 team beat UNC 103-0 – held the FCS Bears (0-2) to 147 total yards.

UW head coach Craig Bohl had mixed feelings after watching his offense average 3.8 yards per play against the Bears, who opened their season with a 46-34 home loss to Houston Baptist.

"Well, we're certainly glad we won the game," Bohl said. "It didn't turn out how I thought it would. I was glad we got some separation at the end, there was some really good things that we did."

The game was still in the balance in the fourth quarter when a fourth-down stop and an interception set up two late touchdown runs for Titus Swen.

Defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho forced UNC quarterback Jacob Sirmon to fumble on a fourth-and-10 from the UNC 35. Running back Elijah Dotson recovered but Easton Gibbs was there to make the tackle.

Swen broke loose for a 22-yard touchdown scamper on the next snap to make the score 26-10 with 3:45 to play.

Omotosho racked up the first three sacks of his career totaling 29 yards in losses for the Bears.

"It feels real good. I've been waiting for it," Omotosho said. "Especially last week (against Tulsa) when I hit (the quarterback) and he kept releasing the ball I was like, 'I don't know when I'm going to get one?' I finally got it, so I'm glad about that."

After linebacker Shae Suiaunoa intercepted Sirmon moments later, Swen punched it in for a 1-yard touchdown for a 33-10 lead with 1:56 left.

Wyett Ekeler recovered a fumble forced by Miles Williams on the Bears final series before Jayden Clemons came on to execute the victory formation.

"I know they talk about a prolific pass game, which I think they do (have), but we were able to make them one-dimensional," Bohl said of limiting UNC to 15 net yards rushing. "If you can shut the run down, then you have so many more tools in your toolbox. And so that was going to be critical for us."

Andrew Peasley finished 19-for-30 passing for 144 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Swen had 76 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The Pokes appeared to have control of the game until punter Clayton Stewart bobbled a snap and was tackled at the UW 9-yard line.

Omotosho sacked Sirmon for an 8-yard loss and the Cowboys thought they had a stop when his pass on third-and-14 sailed incomplete. But the officials called Ekeler for holding to give the Bears a first down.

Sirmon caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Trevis Graham on a double reverse to get UNC within 16-10 with 14:48 remaining.

"We have a young football team and we've got a long ways to go," Bohl said. "There's things to improve. My glass is usually half empty. I'm going to be critical. But I do think there were some good things that were out there.

"John Hoyland continues to be money, so we're excited about that. And I'm glad we were able to pull away there at the end."

On a third-and-4, Dawaiian McNeely was stuffed for a 2-yard loss. This time Stewart’s punt sailed 50 yards, but the Bears had possession with a chance to take the lead.

The Pokes’ defense came up with a three-and-out, delivering hits on Sirmon during each of the plays.

A spectacular one-handed catch by Joshua Cobbs on the ensuing drive set up Hoyland’s 35-yard field goal to extend UW’s lead to 19-10 with 6:50 remaining.

"We got press (coverage), Peasley saw that," Cobbs said of the play. "He threw it back shoulder and I just had to go make a play and do whatever I can to help the team."

The Bears executed a fake punt to perfection as tight end Kart Gallup took the snap and galloped nine yards to convert a fourth-and-6.

UNC reached the red zone for the first time in the game, but the Pokes held the visitors to a 32-yard field goal by Hunter Green.

The Pokes answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive highlighted by a brilliant 26-yard catch down the east sideline by Wyatt Wieland and capped with a 6-yard touchdown run by Swen to make the score 16-3 with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cowboys led 9-0 at the intermission on the strength of three field goals by reigning Mountain West special teams player of the week Hoyland.

"I’ve definitely had a big body of work for this team," said Hoyland, who is 10-for-11 on field goals through three games. "I definitely like to do it for my teammates. I definitely prefer kicking one-pointers. As long as we get the win in the end, that’s all I care about."

UW’s defense set the tone for a physical first half when Suiaunoa sacked Dylan McCaffrey for a 10-yard loss on the first series.

A targeting call against the Bears led to Hoyland’s first field goal from 23 yards out.

Cobbs fumbled early in the second quarter but Wieland pounced on the loose ball. Hoyland split the uprights from 41 yards out moments later.

McCaffrey, who was shaken up after a hit by Gibbs, returned to the game and was intercepted by cornerback Cam Stone. Wieland couldn’t hang on to a diving catch in the end zone on third-and-10, and UW turned the turnover into three points with a 39-yard field goal by Hoyland.

"I think I need to be a lot more accurate in the red zone, a lot more decisive, get the ball out of my hands quicker and be on point with that," Peasley said.

Sirmon replaced McCaffrey at quarterback but ended the half with back-to-back three-and-outs.

On the final snap of the second quarter, Peasley was hit hard and fumbled, but left guard Jack Walsh recovered.

Former UW and current UNC cornerback Cameron Murray had to be helped off the field in the second quarter but returned to battle his friend Cobbs throughout the game.

Right tackle Frank Crum was also injured and replaced by Caden Barnett on the Pokes’ offensive line.

The Bears were held to three first downs and 68 total yards of offense through 30 minutes.

UW’s defense will have to play even better in the Mountain West opener this Friday at War Memorial Stadium when the Cowboys host Air Force, a 41-10 winner over Colorado on Saturday.