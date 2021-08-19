Wyoming Cowboys QB Chambers on preseason Unitas Award watch list

LARAMIE – Sean Chambers has an impressive stiff-arm.
Just ask Missouri fans.
Wyoming is hoping the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Chambers can finally show off his golden arm this season.
Chambers was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list Thursday. The hardware is presented annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback.
Due to a redshirt year, three seasons cut short by injuries and the eligibility clock being frozen in 2020, Chambers is technically a fourth-year sophomore still trying to hold off Levi Williams for the starting job.
“It has been tough, especially this last year, not being able to play football,” Chambers said after a recent fall camp practice. “But I’m happy and healthy and grateful to be back playing again.”
In 13 starts, Chambers has led the Cowboys to a 9-4 record while passing for 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushing for 894 yards and 10 scores.
On the third snap of the 2020 campaign, Chambers went down with a season-ending leg injury.
Williams started the rest of the truncated season playing through an injury to his throwing shoulder. The third-year freshman has passed for 1,220 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 281 yards and eight touchdowns.
UW head coach Craig Bohl said neither candidate distinguished himself during Thursday’s practice.
“I thought we were probably a little too careless with the football by both quarterbacks with the top two groups,” Bohl said.
Saturday’s scrimmage will be critical in the quarterback evaluation before the Cowboys shift the focus to the Sept. 4 opener against Montana State at War Memorial Stadium.
Freshmen flashing
Bohl has been singing the praises of true freshman wide receiver Jaylen Sargent all week. The Logan, Utah, import is expected to help Chambers and/or Williams improve the passing game, which has been an area of emphasis under first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek.
“There is some natural receiver stuff there as far as being a natural ball catcher,” Polasek said of Sargent. “He has the ability to play fast, especially when we’re into the repeated stuff. The whole key with Jaylen is can he just take advantage of the opportunity this week to kind of prove to us, ‘Hey, there is a percentage of this offense that I have a full understanding of.’”
Bohl said fans should expect to see Sargent on the field this season.
Another member of the 2021 recruiting class with a chance to have an immediate impact is running back D.Q. James.
The coaching staff already knows what veterans Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith are capable of, so they are giving the 5-7, 180-pound James a healthy share of the practice reps.
“As we get into camp, there’s certain plays that we look at that we’re going to feature a certain guy,” Bohl said. “D.Q. has got some exceptional ability. He can run very fast, so you’ll see us do that some with D.Q.”
New shine for the Boot
The Bronze Boot, the traveling trophy UW and Colorado State have been battling for since 1968, was looking its age when the Rams grabbed it on the sideline after beating the Cowboys last season at Canvas Stadium.
So the rival programs agreed to restore the Boot during the offseason.
CSU volunteer historian John Hirn helped identify The Bronzery in Escondido, California, the sole remaining foundry in the United States that could bronze a material object, as the company to double-plate the Boot so it will last for another 50-plus seasons.
“I know both schools are extremely proud and passionate about the rivalry we share, and The Bronze Boot has been symbolic of that rivalry since 1968,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said in a release. “More than that, it is truly one of the greatest traveling trophies in all of college sports. We are excited for fans to see the restored Boot this coming season.”