Wyoming Cowboys QB Chambers on preseason Unitas Award watch list

The coaching staff already knows what veterans Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith are capable of, so they are giving the 5-7, 180-pound James a healthy share of the practice reps.

“As we get into camp, there’s certain plays that we look at that we’re going to feature a certain guy,” Bohl said. “D.Q. has got some exceptional ability. He can run very fast, so you’ll see us do that some with D.Q.”

New shine for the Boot

The Bronze Boot, the traveling trophy UW and Colorado State have been battling for since 1968, was looking its age when the Rams grabbed it on the sideline after beating the Cowboys last season at Canvas Stadium.

So the rival programs agreed to restore the Boot during the offseason.

CSU volunteer historian John Hirn helped identify The Bronzery in Escondido, California, the sole remaining foundry in the United States that could bronze a material object, as the company to double-plate the Boot so it will last for another 50-plus seasons.