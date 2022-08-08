Wyoming Cowboys QB competition heating up as Evan Svoboda makes strides

LARAMIE – Andrew Peasley’s lead appears to be shrinking.

After spending four years at Utah State and playing some meaningful snaps in a handful of Mountain West games, Peasley entered the quarterback competition at Wyoming as the clear favorite to win the starting job.

But Evan Svoboda is gaining ground as fall camp wears on.

The Snow College transfer has stood out to UW head coach Craig Bohl in recent practices while filling out Josh Allen’s old No. 17 jersey with his 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame.

“It would be interesting to take him out there and have him throw as far as he can throw or (try) some of the things I saw Josh do,” Bohl said after Monday’s practice. “I don’t know if he’s in that realm, but he’s not far. He’s at least a guy you look at and go, OK, that’s a live arm.”

Peasley completed 53.8% of his passes for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in 18 appearances at Utah State. During UW's spring game, the fifth-year junior passed for 201 yards with a 67-yard touchdown to tight end Jackson Marcotte and a 35-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jaylen Sargent.

Svoboda, Hank Gibbs and Jayden Clemons were a combined 12-for-34 passing for 97 yards in the spring game.

No. 17 is physically ready to play in the MW and did his homework over the summer trying to close the gap on Peasley’s experience learning offenses.

“You have to know a lot, but it’s not impossible,” Svoboda said. “I’m definitely capable of it. I know I’m young, but I just have to continue to get the experience and continue to improve each and every day.”

There was another interesting detail about the spring game: Peasley wore a protective blue jersey indicating he was off limits to contact while the other quarterbacks were fair game.

Svoboda hopes that’s still the case during this Saturday’s scrimmage, which will be a key evaluating tool for the staff as the coaches map out the two-deep before the Aug. 27 opener at Illinois.

“I think it’s fair to have us get the experience and keep (Peasley) protected a little bit,” Svoboda said. "They keep us all protected in a sense, but it's always nice to go out and take a couple hits from these guys."

Peasley, who ran for 510 yards and three touchdowns with the Aggies, including a 62-yard touchdown against New Mexico in 2020, still has a leg up on leading the Pokes against the Illini.

But the race isn’t over quite yet with Svoboda also getting snaps with the No. 1 offense.

“We’ve seen good progress with (Svoboda),” Bohl said. “He has taken some reps with the ones, and during that time he didn’t alter anything, he didn’t panic. I thought he handled things well. He’s still a young pup, but physically he’s really gifted.”