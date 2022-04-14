Wyoming Cowboys QB Evan Svoboda understands he has "big shoes to fill" wearing No. 17

LARAMIE – The search for Wyoming’s next great leading man continues.

Andrew Peasley and Hank Gibbs are the top two candidates in the quarterback competition halfway through spring practice.

But head coach Craig Bohl and offensive coordinator Tim Polasek have also found a worthy Josh Allen stunt double five years after the Buffalo Bills superstar's final season with the Pokes.

Evan Svoboda is straight out of central casting for the part of an NFL quarterback prototype – filling up jersey No. 17 with his 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame – as the Snow College transfer competes to be the Cowboys’ starter at the sport’s most important position.

The Snow College transfer knows there is a lot of work to do just to get on the field, let alone living up to the legend of Allen in Laramie.

“It’s really big shoes to fill, but nothing is impossible,” Svoboda said. "I definitely think I’m capable of it. I’ve just got to continue to focus, continue to grind and continue to put in the work.”

The work is in progress.

Svoboda and the Pokes completed spring practice No. 8 on Thursday evening and have six more practices before the spring game April 30.

Bohl said Peasley, a Utah State transfer with experience playing in Mountain West games, took another step forward in his battle with Gibbs this week.

Despite having some developmental ground to make up, it’s hard to ignore Svoboda’s physical presence as the football flies effortlessly out of his right hand.

“He's still in a learning process, but he really has an unbelievably strong arm. We have to keep moving him along,” Bohl said. “He's a ways away from the other guys, but he does have some pretty good ability.”

UW must replace Levi Williams (transferred to Utah State) and Sean Chambers (transferred to Montana State), who combined for 2,115 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021.

The Cowboys finished the turbulent 7-6 campaign ranked a dismal 117th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards (162.7 per game) and 101st in passer rating (122.96).

Svoboda felt like Bohl’s help wanted ad posted via social media on Dec. 24, which was accompanied by a photo of Allen playing for the Bills, was speaking to him.

“It’s definitely going to be a long process, I’ll tell you that, especially with what Josh has done here,” Svoboda said. “Who doesn’t want to try and be like him and emulate what he does on the field? He’s such a great guy on and off the field and he does amazing things when he’s on the field. I think if I continue to improve and continue to focus, it’s going to happen.”

Peasley is the favorite to be taking the snaps when the season opens on Aug. 27 at Illinois.

The 6-2, 200-pound junior completed 53.8% of his passes for 830 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions during 18 appearances with the Aggies. Peasley also ran for 510 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard scoring run against New Mexico in 2020.

Bohl has also been effusive with his praise of Gibbs, a 6-5, 237-pound redshirt freshman from Fayetteville, Arkansas, who has a one-year head start on the transfers in mastering Polasek’s offense.

“He really, almost to a fault, takes notes too much instead of looking at what I’m talking about. He’s an eager guy,” Polasek said of Svoboda’s diligent study habits. “Big guy, big arm, all those things. We’ve got to get his footwork consistent for him, to where he’s comfortable with it and there’s not a wasted step in the passing game or the running game.

“When you get through the noise of practice, he’s a guy who has an understanding. You’re excited about that and you’re excited about working with him and to see his growth.”

Svoboda is focusing on his accuracy and footwork while also getting used to taking snaps from under center after playing mostly out of the shotgun formation at Red Mountain High in Mesa, Arizona, and during his year in junior college in Ephraim, Utah.

Allen, who unsuccessfully begged FBS programs from coast to coast to give him a chance coming out of Firebaugh (California) High, came to UW after spending one season at Reedley (California) College.

Now Svoboda is trying to become the next great Cowboy quarterback to wear No. 17.

“Evan has a great want to. He loves being at Wyoming,” Bohl said. “He’s going to be a developmental guy, but Josh was somewhat of a developmental guy also. We think there is a big upside (with Svoboda), which is why we offered him.”

