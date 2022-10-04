Wyoming Cowboys QB Jayden Clemons will be ready if his number is called again

LARAMIE – Backup quarterbacks understand they are one snap away from playing.

That was literally the case for Jayden Clemons last Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium.

After Wyoming’s first offensive snap against San Jose State, Andrew Peasley limped off the field with a hip pointer. UW’s starter was slammed to the turf by 6-foot-4, 263-pound defensive end Viliami Fehoko and quickly headed to the medical tent.

Assistant coach Gordie Haug turned to No. 12 and said the magic word: Go!

“I was ready,” Clemons said. “Each and every week I’m standing right next to Gordie, who is our signal caller, just in case anything happens. I do not want to be on the other side of the field having to like find my helmet. I’m ready, I’m prepared.”

On the ensuing third-and-3, Clemons dropped his first career pass attempt into a small window where wide receiver Joshua Cobbs grabbed the ball for a 25-yard gain down the visiting sideline to move the chains.

“I didn’t really process it until after the game. I was really only concerned about going out there and executing my job, regardless of what the play call was,” Clemons said of getting his first meaningful collegiate action. “Looking back on it after the game, it was pretty cool to go out there and be able to complete my first pass and have it be the way it was.”

Peasley returned to the field in the middle of the drive. The Pokes settled for a John Hoyland field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

“I could hear the crowd start roaring,” Peasley said of Clemons’ completion. “I was in the tent at the time. He came off and told me he completed a hitch conversion. That was good for him. Those were his first real snaps, so that builds a lot of confidence for him and our offense if anything does happen. It was a good thing.”

Peasley’s night didn’t get much better. He finished 6-for-20 passing for 85 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The gritty team captain also led the Cowboys with 74 net yards rushing.

UW head coach Craig Bohl made it clear that the experienced Utah State transfer remains the starter and Clemons, a walk-on Utah transfer who earned a scholarship by pushing Peasley during fall camp, is an improving No. 2.

The Cowboys (3-3 overall, 1-1 Mountain West) will need Peasley to play an efficient game to snap their two-game losing streak against New Mexico on Saturday at University Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“He and Andrew are close friends. I think they make each other better,” Bohl said when asked about Clemons. “After we graded the tape and everything else, Andrew threw a lot of balls away. Jayden did some good things, but Andrew will be our quarterback going into this game, and we’re going to continue to look at Jayden.”

Clemons, who is from Leti, Utah, was a decorated prep player who threw for 2,430 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior season at Skyridge High and led the program to a pair of state championship games.

Without any scholarship offers coming out of high school, Clemons opted to play at Utah as a walk-on in 2019. He was moved to safety and decided to transfer to UW in the spring of 2021 to continue pursuing the dream of being a starting FBS quarterback.

After watching Sean Chambers and Levi Williams split starts and then enter the portal following last year’s 7-6 finish, Clemons finally had an opportunity to compete for the job during fall camp.

“Jayden is a really interesting study,” offensive coordinator Tim Polsaek said of Clemons’ development. “He had a great camp. He continued to improve. The throw he made actually was probably a throw he’d tell you he has been struggling with the most, the outside go ball. I like where he’s at from a confidence standpoint. I’m still learning what he does and doesn’t know, just based on his opportunities.”

Polasek added that Peasley “leveraged his experience” into winning the starting job.

Clemons, a redshirt sophomore, agrees with that assessment. That doesn’t mean he is satisfied.

“Well, given the fact that I really didn’t get to take any steps in that direction in my time at Utah, I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress,” Clemons said. “Being here and being a college quarterback for more than four or five months definitely gives you an opportunity to accomplish that. I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot in terms of the work I’ve been able to do.

“The goals I have on my list, even though I’ve only been able to accomplish one of them, that doesn’t mean the other ones are out of reach or unattainable.”

Clemons spent the 2021 season learning Polasek’s system and playing on the scout team. When Peasley arrived in January, the two hit it off before taking the field competing for the same goal.

“I took it upon myself to help acclimate him and give him as much information as I can on the way we do things here and how things go. That way he could make a smooth transition,” Clemons said. “I feel like in turn that naturally created a relationship. Me and him are really good friends, and I think we have a close relationship. I trust him, he trusts me. I push him, he pushes me.

“I feel like during fall camp that really blossomed to what it is now when we saw each other for 12 hours a day or whatever it was and were together on and off the field experiencing football and just life.”

Clemons was pleasantly surprised that he moved up the depth chart entering Week 0 and is currently ahead of Evan Svoboda, Hank Gibbs and true freshman Caden Becker in the pecking order.

“I feel like we would all be lying, the quarterbacks in the room, if we said we didn’t want to be the starting quarterback,” Clemons said. “That’s something you always strive for. But realistically there’s only one of those. I didn’t go into camp with the determination that I had to be the starting quarterback. I went in with the determination of getting better each and every day and showing that through my play.

“Moving up to No. 2 was rewarding. I’m not going to beat myself up for not being the starter. Andrew earned that. He showed that through camp, and I earned my position.”

Peasley said he is healthy enough to prepare and practice this week to face the Lobos (2-3, 0-2 MW), who have made life miserable for UW quarterbacks the past two years with Rocky Long coordinating their defense.

During last year’s 14-3 home loss to New Mexico, Bohl and Polasek rotated series between Chambers and Williams, who finished a combined 14-for-30 passing for 147 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Clemons would love to be taking the first-team reps during practice this week, but he will be ready if his number is called again in Albuquerque.

“I definitely take my job seriously because I am one snap away from being out there on the field,” he said. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to Andrew and I want him to stay upright and be healthy, but the game of football is the game of football. Anyone at any moment can go down. He went down the first play from scrimmage on Saturday.

“I appreciate my teammates and coaches having trust in me and allowing me to have some confidence and get that ball rolling.”