Wyoming Cowboys QBs Chambers, Williams frustrated after splitting time in sluggish performance vs. New Mexico

LARAMIE – The Cowboys are not divided.

At least not yet.

That was the sentiment of head coach Craig Bohl after another brutal performance by the offense and a solid effort by the defense during Wyoming’s 14-3 loss to New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

“We don’t have a fractured locker room,” Bohl said after the team’s third consecutive loss to open Mountain West play. “That’s going to be important, although every loss makes that a little bit harder. That was my message to the team. We’ve got to band together, we’ve got a whole lot of football left.

“We’ve got good guys in that locker room who can play better.”

The Cowboys (4-3, 0-3) have two quarterbacks that played in the fiasco witnessed by a crowd of 20,133 that had their homecoming parade rained on by the home team’s inability to score touchdowns.

Sean Chambers started the game, was benched in the second quarter and thrown back into the fire late in the fourth quarter.

That didn’t seem to sit well with the struggling captain, who finished 11-for-23 for 96 yards and an interception that led to New Mexico’s first offensive touchdown since Oct. 2.