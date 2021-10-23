Wyoming Cowboys QBs Chambers, Williams frustrated after splitting time in sluggish performance vs. New Mexico

LARAMIE – The Cowboys are not divided.
At least not yet.
That was the sentiment of head coach Craig Bohl after another brutal performance by the offense and a solid effort by the defense during Wyoming’s 14-3 loss to New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
“We don’t have a fractured locker room,” Bohl said after the team’s third consecutive loss to open Mountain West play. “That’s going to be important, although every loss makes that a little bit harder. That was my message to the team. We’ve got to band together, we’ve got a whole lot of football left.
“We’ve got good guys in that locker room who can play better.”
The Cowboys (4-3, 0-3) have two quarterbacks that played in the fiasco witnessed by a crowd of 20,133 that had their homecoming parade rained on by the home team’s inability to score touchdowns.
Sean Chambers started the game, was benched in the second quarter and thrown back into the fire late in the fourth quarter.
That didn’t seem to sit well with the struggling captain, who finished 11-for-23 for 96 yards and an interception that led to New Mexico’s first offensive touchdown since Oct. 2.
“It’s hard, but I put myself in that situation,” Chambers said of getting the hook after starting 1-for-4 for 4 yards and the pick. “So I’ve got to dig myself out of that situation.”
Williams, who was 3-for-7 for 51 yards, was perplexed with his benching following Isaiah Neyor’s fumble with 13:57 remaining.
“It was frustrating because I felt like I executed pretty well,” Williams said.
Williams connected with Neyor for a 38-yard pass in the second quarter. The play would have been a 49-yard touchdown, but Neyor leaped in the air for the ball thinking the defender was on his hip and was unable to keep his balance after the catch.
UW settled for a 27-yard field goal by John Hoyland after a false start penalty and an incompletion on third-and-9 from the New Mexico 10.
“That was extremely frustrating, and there’s not a lot of calls you can make in a third-and-long situation that really work,” Williams said. “Credit New Mexico, they did a good job. But we ultimately lost this game.”
Neither quarterback seems interested in rotating going forward. Bohl said he would evaluate the situation again this week as the Cowboys prepare for a road game at San Jose State.
“I wouldn’t say it’s impossible, but it’s hard,” Williams said of splitting snaps with Chambers. “I feel it’s hard on the guys, too. They don’t know who’s going in, what’s going on. Yeah, it’s hard.”
When asked if he felt the battle with Chambers was truly an open competition he could still win, Williams said: