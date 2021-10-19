Wyoming Cowboys quarterbacks aren't only ones struggling at War Memorial Stadium

The Lobos (2-5, 0-3) are 117th in rushing (98.6 yards per game), 120th in passing (154.4 ypg), 130th in total yards (253.0 ypg) and tied with Arizona for last in in scoring (14.0 points per game) in the 130-team FBS.

New Mexico only generated 76 total yards of offense during last week’s 36-7 home loss to Colorado State.

UW’s defense, which held Air Force to 3.3 yards per rushing attempt during the 24-14 loss when the Cowboys were held scoreless in the second half at Falcon Stadium, is 48th in points allowed (22.3 ppg) and 29th in yards allowed (319.8 ypg).

“This league will challenge us with everything we have. It’s important, it’s imperative that we’re unified,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said when asked about Crall’s postgame comments squashing any thoughts of a divided locker room. “At no time did I hear any grumblings or pointing. During the course of this game, when we kept turning the ball over, our defensive guys just picked up their helmets and ran out and played.

“But it was the same feeling that we had when we were having a hard time stopping Northern Illinois. Our offensive guys were not being critical. They were like, ‘We’ve just got to go score another touchdown.’”