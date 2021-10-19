Wyoming Cowboys quarterbacks aren't only ones struggling at War Memorial Stadium

LARAMIE – It was a frustrating day for quarterbacks at War Memorial Stadium.
And not just Wyoming’s Sean Chambers and Levi Williams.
The Cowboys’ defense made things uncomfortable for Fresno State star Jake Haener, who finished 15-for-28 (53.6%) for 96 yards with two touchdowns during UW’s 17-0 loss.
Haener had completed 69.5% of his throws and averaged 372 yards passing entering the game. Both of his touchdown passes and all of the Bulldogs’ points were set up by short fields after turnovers by Chambers.
However, the Pokes were not pointing fingers after UW was shut out for the first time in 11 years.
“I think we showed a lot of resiliency with how we played,” defensive end Garrett Crall said. “At the end of the day, I just love these guys on defense and I told them that during the game.
“I was like, ‘Hey, I love you guys. Keep fighting, keep clawing, just do your job every play and do what we can.’”
The Cowboys (4-3, 0-2 Mountain West Conference) will try to get back on the winning track against New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., Stadium).
Crall and Co. will face an offense that is struggling even more than UW’s unit.
The Lobos (2-5, 0-3) are 117th in rushing (98.6 yards per game), 120th in passing (154.4 ypg), 130th in total yards (253.0 ypg) and tied with Arizona for last in in scoring (14.0 points per game) in the 130-team FBS.
New Mexico only generated 76 total yards of offense during last week’s 36-7 home loss to Colorado State.
UW’s defense, which held Air Force to 3.3 yards per rushing attempt during the 24-14 loss when the Cowboys were held scoreless in the second half at Falcon Stadium, is 48th in points allowed (22.3 ppg) and 29th in yards allowed (319.8 ypg).
“This league will challenge us with everything we have. It’s important, it’s imperative that we’re unified,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said when asked about Crall’s postgame comments squashing any thoughts of a divided locker room. “At no time did I hear any grumblings or pointing. During the course of this game, when we kept turning the ball over, our defensive guys just picked up their helmets and ran out and played.
“But it was the same feeling that we had when we were having a hard time stopping Northern Illinois. Our offensive guys were not being critical. They were like, ‘We’ve just got to go score another touchdown.’”
New Mexico quarterback Terry Wilson, a Kentucky graduate transfer, was unavailable for the CSU game due to injury after completing 58% of his passes for 1,058 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions over the first six games.
Freshman C.J. Montes was 3-for-19 for 11 yards with two interceptions in his first collegiate start against the Rams.
“We’re going to play whoever is out there,” Bohl said. “We certainly hope Wilson is able to come back in due time when he’s healthy because I think he’s an excellent player.”
New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales was hopeful Wilson would be able to return to practice this week and start against UW.
“We’ve got to fix things offensively to even be competitive,” Gonzales said. “So we’ve got to do somethings to give them a chance, schematically, come up with better smoke and mirrors until we can establish something on offense.”
Chambers and Williams are competing for the starting job this week after finishing a combined 9-for-30 for 143 yards and four interceptions in the loss to Fresno State.
The Cowboys rank 72nd in rushing (160.7 ypg), 110th in passing (172.7 ypg), 112th in total yards (333.3) and 90th in scoring (25.3 ppg).
“This week we’re going to evaluate the quarterback position,” Bohl said. “Whoever we feel like at the end of the week gives us the best chance to win is going to be the guy that’s going to go out and start the game. But we need to improve in that position.”
