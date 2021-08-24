Wyoming Cowboys quarterbacks shine in final major scrimmage of fall camp

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s quarterback competition is continuing through the week as the team transitions out of a physical fall camp and then begins preparations for Montana State.
Sean Chambers has a leg up on Levi Williams after impressing his head coach and teammates with his arm during this past Saturday’s final major scrimmage.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound fourth-year sophomore from Kerman, California, is on track to be the opening-day starter for the third consecutive season when the Cowboys host Montana State on Sept. 4 at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., streaming on ESPN+).
“I can just say, I was really pleased with how Sean Chambers played,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “It was maybe his best outing that I can recall. He did some really good things when he’s played with his legs and going around, but he looked like a quarterback out there.”
In 13 career games, Chambers has rushed for 894 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing only 46.3% of his passes for 1,187 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
The arrival of first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek gave Chambers, who suffered a season-ending leg injury on the third play of the 2020 season, and Williams, who gutted out the final four games with a dislocated throwing shoulder, a fresh start in a new scheme.
The Cowboys plan to be more balanced after finishing 14th in the FBS in rushing (219.5 yards per game) and 113th in passing (153.5 yards per game) during last year’s 2-4 finish.
The performance of both Chambers and Williams still had Bohl in a good mood after Monday’s practice.
“The quarterbacks played probably their best that I can remember. They were really on,” Bohl said. “I almost got nervous about it. I was like, ‘Maybe we need to save some of these good plays for the game.’
“We took care of the football and we managed things well. I’m really pleased with how we operated our offense and particularly how we threw and caught the ball.”
Wyoming is 9-4 in games Chambers has started over the last three years. Williams had a spectacular performance in leading the team to a win in the Arizona Bowl to close the 2019 season and has improved his mechanics after last fall’s struggle.
The Cowboys are happy to finally have two healthy, experienced quarterbacks at the top of the depth chart.
“Levi and Sean are both running around and they’re looking great,” tight end Parker Christensen said. “It’s really nice to have Sean back. Levi was hurting last year. They’re battling. They’re both great dudes for our guys. They’re leaders, and it’s great to see them out there throwing the ball around again.”
Players have embraced Polasek’s changes and responded to his relentless energy on the field.
The Cowboys have the best offensive line of the Bohl era and return a stable of productive running backs headlined by first-team all-Mountain West standout Xazavian Valladay.
But any modern offense is only going to go as far as the quarterback takes it.
“Coach Polasek has done a really good job of coming in here and rejuvenating us,” Chambers said. “He’s getting us motivated and getting our energy back up and getting us confident, letting us know that we have some really good players and we can do some really good things.
"I think that is what he does really well, among other things, is doing a good job of coming in here and just being our leader.”
Wyoming’s defense has done most of the heavy lifting in recent years while the quarterback room has resembled a M.A.S.H. unit.
The battle against the offense during fall camp was a fair fight this time.
“Confidence,” starting cornerback C.J. Coldon said of what he noticed from the quarterback position during Saturday’s scrimmage. “Sean, he loves the game, so he’s not going to let those injuries and stuff play too much in how he’s going to go forward in everything. He loves the game and he’s around it a lot and he makes plays. That’s him. He’s throwing the ball a lot better, too.”
The Cowboys are going to be limiting contact this week after Bohl said they scrimmaged “more than I can recall in many, many years” during fall camp.
Chambers’ closing argument of sorts Saturday may have sealed his spot as Wyoming’s starting quarterback.
“There’s some days that Levi does some things better and some days that Sean does some things better. We’ll look at the whole body of work,” Bohl said. “Right now, that’s kind of where we’re at. This was a big scrimmage. We’ll still look at some things, but this was a big, big scrimmage for us.
“I left the field feeling good about where we’re at.”
