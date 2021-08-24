Wyoming Cowboys quarterbacks shine in final major scrimmage of fall camp

Players have embraced Polasek’s changes and responded to his relentless energy on the field.

The Cowboys have the best offensive line of the Bohl era and return a stable of productive running backs headlined by first-team all-Mountain West standout Xazavian Valladay.

But any modern offense is only going to go as far as the quarterback takes it.

“Coach Polasek has done a really good job of coming in here and rejuvenating us,” Chambers said. “He’s getting us motivated and getting our energy back up and getting us confident, letting us know that we have some really good players and we can do some really good things.

"I think that is what he does really well, among other things, is doing a good job of coming in here and just being our leader.”

Wyoming’s defense has done most of the heavy lifting in recent years while the quarterback room has resembled a M.A.S.H. unit.

The battle against the offense during fall camp was a fair fight this time.